Duluth hires consultant to determine if Kozy can be saved

DULUTH — The Duluth Economic Development Authority is again trying to surmise the best path forward for the fire-damaged Paul Robeson Ballroom and Pastoret Terrace properties, formerly home to the Kozy Bar and Apartments, at 129 E. First St. To help with that task, the authority has retained the services of New History Inc., a Minneapolis firm that specializes in breathing new life into historic structures.

Meghan Elliott, a founding principal partner in the firm, was also part of the development team that recently converted the former St. Louis County Jail, at 521 W. Second St., into an apartment building redubbed Leijona, the Finnish word for lion, drawing its name from some of the historic building’s architectural details.

Now, she has been tapped to evaluate the Pastoret Terrace building and could receive up to $40,000 for her firm’s services, under the terms of a letter of agreement a DEDA representative co-signed in March.

Neither Elliott nor city officials were willing to discuss details of the ongoing assessment, which is to be completed by year’s end, according to the letter of agreement. In declining the News Tribune’s request for comment, Duluth Public Information Officer Kelli Latuska responded: “At this time, the city won’t have any comment due to ongoing litigation.”

In a letter to Theresa Bajda, Duluth’s senior housing developer, Elliott referred to the property as “a challenging project, made even more complicated by the building’s physical condition, recent legal actions and the relatively small scale of the existing building.”

DEDA’s previous efforts to move ahead with demolition of the building have been blocked by a group of local preservationists calling themselves Respect Starts Here, including Eric Ringsred, the former owner of the property who lost possession of it as a result of tax delinquency proceedings.

Vegetation grows from a deteriorating turret on the Pastoret Terrace building in Duluth on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune

In August 2020, the Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned a previous district court decision authorizing DEDA to proceed with demolition of the buildings. The appeals court ordered the authority to “perform all maintenance and repairs necessary to prevent the property’s further deterioration,” pending additional court proceedings.

Judge Eric Hylden responded by ruling that the structures should be stabilized in the interim, but made the work contingent on the plaintiffs posting a $140,229 bond to cover the cost, in the event that they did not prevail in the case’s final disposition. Respect Starts Here has been unable to secure sufficient funding, and the buildings have continued to languish in lieu of the required security bond.

The Pastoret, built in 1887 and designed by Oliver Traphagen, an acclaimed local architect, is considered a “contributing structure” to the designated historic district in which it is situated. The structure, built in the Richardsonian Romanesque Revival style, originally operated as an upscale townhome development but was later subdivided and converted into low-cost rental units.

The property has been scarred by a series of fires dating back to 2010, with the most recent significant damage occurring in a November 2020 blaze. It has remained condemned for habitation for more than a decade.

Elliott’s letter to Bajda says her firm recognizes the need for a solution, noting: “The building is unsafe and vacant, but it is an opportunity for catalytic redevelopment of First Street and the neighborhood.”

Even with a snow cover, an aerial view of the Pastoret Terrace building Nov. 16, 2020, reveals extensive damage to the roof of the former home to the Kozy Bar and Apartments. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

In her letter, Elliott said the cost to redevelop a distressed historic structure typically exceeds the value of the finished project.

“This makes it hard, or even impossible, to encourage private redevelopment or a sale without substantial preparation. Likewise, it is difficult for a government unit, like a city, to demolish a National Register-listed building, due to state and federal legislation and specifically the Minnesota Historic Sites Act,” she wrote.

But New History has been unable to physically enter the property because of safety concerns about the building’s stability. It has instead been left to rely on the most structural reports conducted by Engineering Systems Inc. in the spring of 2022.

Elliott also now proposes to work with LHB Inc.. architectural and engineering firm, to create “a concept for site redevelopment.”

LHB has offered to “determine the viability of redeveloping the Pastoret Terrace and adjacent Paul Robeson Ballroom” for a fee of $10,100. In its proposal, LHB says the report will focus only on preserving the front facades of the adjoined buildings.

LHB’s letter states: “Analysis will assume that the rest of the building (floor, roof, wall framing and all interior finishes) will be removed due to structural instability and fire damage.”

For her part, Elliott also will explore various programs and funding mechanisms, including historic credits, that could be useful in bringing a redevelopment project forward.

In her letter to Bajda, Elliott wrote: “We will collaborate with you to create one or more pathways to building and site redevelopment and identify critical actions for each.”

But she also offered the following disclaimer: “We can in no way guarantee the future redevelopment of any building or site, nor can we guarantee regulatory approvals for complete demolition.”

The sidewalks around the Pastoret Terrace building remain closed to pedestrian traffic to protect passers-by from the danger of falling bricks on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune

In a recent Aug. 1 letter to Judge Hylden, Assistant City Attorney Elizabeth Sellers Tabor wrote asking that the case filed by Respect Starts Here be dismissed, noting DEDA’s hiring of “a consultant to identify creative solutions and alternatives to demolition for the property.”

Until New History completes its work and offers its recommendations several months hence, Sellers Tabor writes: “DEDA will not know what it intends for the property,” much less whether to pursue a demolition option.

In the absence of that determination, she said: “There will be no justiciable controversy.”

But Miles Ringsred, the plaintiffs’ attorney, responded suggesting the case should proceed as swiftly as possible.

“Considering the prevailing circumstances, we ask this court to promote a path forward rather than backward, as proffered by defendants with their motion to dismiss, and further ‘demolition by neglect,’” he wrote.

The next hearing in the case remains scheduled for Oct. 12, as Hylden considers the requests.