Duluth group to celebrate monarch butterflies with festival

DULUTH — The city is set to celebrate the monarch butterfly and other pollinators with the Duluth Monarch Festival on June 3.

This year, the Duluth Monarch Buddies have much to celebrate: They recently surpassed over 100 waystations in the Twin Ports area. A waystation is a place that provides resources monarchs need to eat and hatch caterpillars, most notably a good supply of milkweed and other pollinator-friendly plants.

"The awareness has really blossomed in the last few years," said Cathy Wood, president of Duluth Monarch Buddies. "More and more people are creating monarch waystations, pollinator gardens and there's increased awareness of planting native plants. And that's really good for the food supply and for vegetable gardens too. It's good for the whole system."

Children have the opportunity to see and learn more about monarch butterflies and other pollinators at the Duluth Monarch Festival. Contributed / Cathy Wood

The Monarch Buddies is a group of volunteers who work to bring more public awareness to monarch butterflies and issues related to them. The monarch population is dwindling; “Eleven colonies were located this winter season with a total area of 2.21 hectares, a 22% decrease from the previous season,” according to a report this spring from Monarch Watch.

"We have a serious concern about the decrease in monarch butterflies," Wood said. "The reasons why partially have to do with pesticides and farming practices such as decreasing the amount of available milkweed or not leaving buffer zones."

They also partner with other organizations in the city to create more pollinator habitats and gardens that help monarchs on their lengthy migration journey.

"We work with the public library and the parks department and we've made good connections with the schools to create pollinator habitats," Wood said. "And we go out and do some plantings and other work when we can."

The Buddies have received a grant for free milkweed and partnered with the City to plant in various areas such as Washington Square Park, Hartley Nature Center, Chester Bowl, and more.

"This year, if we get the grant from Monarch Watch, we're planning on doing a planting along Chambers Grove Park," Wood said. "And we'll put the call out for our volunteers to come out and help plant for several hours in a day. It's a good time."

The organization has been around for several years but due to the pandemic, is only celebrating its fifth annual Duluth Monarch Festival.

The event will include a talk from Emily Stone, the naturalist and education director at the Cable Natural History Museum in Cable, Wisconsin. Stone, who recently returned from a trip to the monarch sanctuaries, will present a talk on the "Ecology of Overwintering Monarchs in Mexico" at 10:30 a.m.

Several other local experts will be on hand to talk about gardening and monarchs, including representatives from the Minnesota Master Gardeners, Wild Ones-Arrowhead Chapter, Monarch Joint Venture, author Linda Glaser, artist Mary Plaster and the Lake Superior Zoo. There will also be several kids activities and crafts along with the opportunity to see live monarch eggs, caterpillars and butterflies.

The Duluth Monarch Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Parkway. Entry is $5 for adults; children under 12 are free.