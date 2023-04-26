99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth graduation rate rebounds

After a sizeable dip, the school district’s Class of 2022 posted a 76% four-year graduation rate, a 5% increase that puts it back in line with prepandemic figures.

Students in black robes participate in graduation
Duluth East graduate Oskar Lindaman, center, moves his tassle during commencement at Amsoil Arena on June 8.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Four-year graduation rates at the Northland’s most populous school district rebounded to approximately pre-COVID levels.

About 76.6% of the 767 students in Duluth Public Schools’ Class of 2022 graduated in four years, according to data published Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Education. That’s about five percentage points higher than the 71.4% mark hit by the Class of 2021 and in line with the 74%-78% graduation rate of each class since 2012.

Central High School
Minnesota
STATEWIDE STORY: Minnesota high school graduation rates up slightly in 2022
With that gain, the state is close to reaching pre-pandemic levels once again.
April 25, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

That increase back to status quo is at least partly because the district has emerged from the depths of the pandemic, according to Superintendent John Magas. A large part of learning comes down to student relationships and direct contact with students, he said. The waning pandemic has made room for district staff to focus more on teaching and learning, according to Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds.

Magas noted that each student subgroup — male students, female students, special education students, and students of each ethnicity or race measured by the state, among other delineations — posted a higher graduation rate, too. Students who’ve been “historically underserved,” such as Black and American Indian students, didn’t post as large of an increase.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Magas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5% increase in the district’s graduation rate is nonetheless something to celebrate, he added. The statewide graduation rate rose about 0.2 percentage points, to 83.55%.

Denfeld, East gap persists

The graduation rate gap between eastern and western Duluth students has remained large.

About 92% of East High School’s class of 2022 graduated in four years, which is more or less in line with similar figures recorded over the past several years. At Denfeld High School, that figure was 73% — an improvement from the 69.79% figure from the Class of 2021, but still a bit lower than pre-pandemic numbers.

Magas said part of that gap comes from historical factors, such as generational poverty and trauma, of which there is more in the Denfeld area. Many Denfeld students need additional academic help, according to Bonds. Students who need that help are more concentrated in western Duluth than they are in the more affluent eastern portion of the city.

Both Magas and Bonds pointed to the Check & Connect program, a St. Louis County-funded effort that pairs struggling students with mentors who help them improve their grades, attendance, study skills and so on. The district has used that county money to expand the program into each of its middle and high schools and its Alternative Learning Center, and Bonds said district administrators plan to train more staff in program methods. The BARR program at Denfeld, which stands for "Building Assets, Reducing Risks," works along similar lines to help students there increase their test scores, fail fewer classes, and more.

Duluth Public Schools also plans to use some of its remaining COVID aid to keep on the district payroll counselors, social workers and other staff who can help students, Bonds said.

High school student talking.
Local
RELATED: Countywide mentoring program shows promising results for struggling students
Last year, Check and Connect boasted a 75% reduction in absenteeism and a 62% reduction in suspensions among enrolled students
September 30, 2022 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

ADVERTISEMENT

Student in maroon uniforms graduate
Framed by large wooden doors in the lobby, graduates wait to enter the auditorium during the processional at the Denfeld Auditorium on June 9 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Statewide rate inches upward

Even with a substantial increase over the year before, the Duluth district’s graduation rate is nonetheless 6.9 percentage points lower than the statewide one, which has held relatively steady for years. Minnesota’s class of 2019, which was the last to not have at least some part of its schooling hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, posted a mark of 83.69%.

State administrators pointed out that graduation rates rose modestly among American Indian and Black students across Minnesota. The four-year rate for American Indian students rose from 58.6% among the class of 2021 to 61.1% among the class of 2022, and the same metric among Black students rose from 70.4% to 73.5%.

Also graduating at a greater clip were students receiving special education: 65.5% of special education students in the statewide class of 2022 graduated in four years, according to state data, compared to 63.9% of the class of 2021.

“Our students, educators and school communities persevered through the challenges of the past few years, and their unwavering commitment to excellence resulted in improved graduation rates. We celebrate this significant milestone and also recognize that there is still much to be done,” Willie Jett, state education commissioner, said in a Tuesday news release. “Working together, we will ensure that every student graduates from high school equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary for a successful future.”

Those same measurements at Duluth Public Schools went up, too, but are still considerably lower than the statewide average: 43.5% of American Indian students here graduated in four years, and 41.3% of Black students did likewise, up from 41.1% and 39.4%, respectively.

Worth noting is that Minnesota education administrators have been moving away from a federal definition of an American Indian student to a state one . Figures reported last year about the class of 2021 use the federal definition while those reported this year about the class of 2022 use the state definition, according to Kevin Burns, director of communications for the state education department. The 58.6% statewide graduation rate among the class of 2021, reported this week, uses the state’s definition of American Indian students, while the 52.51% figure for the same class, reported about a year ago, uses the federal one.

Also read
US-NEWS-DFL-BILL-COULD-BLOCK-SANFORDFAIRVIEW-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
DFL bill could block Sanford-Fairview merger
Proposed legislation would empower the attorney general to block health care mergers that are not in the public interest.
April 24, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Woman stands in doorway.
Lifestyle
Bursting at seams, Duluth Folk School seeks land for rural campus
Sister operation Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace is so successful it has overtaken the building's main floor. Organizers hope to find suitable acreage within 30 minutes of Duluth.
April 21, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
091519.N.DNT.EDISON.C11.jpg
Local
Edison Charter Schools makes midyear budget cuts
Perhaps most noticeable for students and parents are the four days that school leaders agreed to cut from the school year itself.
April 18, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Student speaker
Local
Residents speak out about alleged threats, violence in Carlton schools
About 30 people attended the Carlton School Board meeting Monday, April 17, demanding harsher penalties for students who threaten or commit acts of violence on school grounds.
April 18, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Senior photo
Local
Wrenshall senior class gives up trip to help classmate
The class asked to donate more than $7,000 to their classmate, Janae Sjodin, who was injured in a serious car crash on March 24.
April 18, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
042123.N.ST.Consolidation Howard.JPG
Local
Superior School Board votes to shutter Lake Superior Elementary
The motion passed on a split vote. The school will shut its doors at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
April 17, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
two-story neutral-colored building with press box on second story, surrounded by snow and fence
Local
Proposed stadium name aims to honor Denfeld football greats
Walt Hunting and Marv Heikinnen are legends in Hunter sports history.
April 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
Isabel Kirkeby worked through several hurdles to receive the award and a free trip to Germany this summer.
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Members of the Iron Mosquitos robotics team stand on the robotics playing floor with a blue banner.
Local
3 Northland teams set sights on robotics world championships
The Iron Mosquitos, the Hermantown Talons and the Denfeld Nation Automation have advanced to the competition in Houston. But they need some help to get there.
April 05, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Woman and man laugh as they play guitars.
Arts and Entertainment
New music school opens in downtown Duluth
The Northerly School for Music is a quaint storefront space at 20 N. 2nd Ave. E., adding music education to the mix in the Historic Arts and Theater District.
April 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Building condemned after 3 fatal fires
April 26, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
fond du lac flooding 041623_1.png
Local
St. Louis County declares state of local disaster area due to flooding
April 26, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students in black robes participate in graduation
Local
Duluth graduation rate rebounds
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A light-skinned person wearing protective gloves opens a compartment in the back of a vintage desk, as sun shines through windows on two sides.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
People gather around the remains of a C-47 Skytrain crash.
Members Only
The Vault
A 1954 plane crash killed 11 in Hermantown
April 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau