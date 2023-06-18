Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth food truck destroyed in fire

The Chow Haul driver was not seriously injured Saturday.

A white food truck on side of road has extensive fire damage as firefighters stand nearby
The Chow Haul food truck was destroyed by fire at East Ninth Street and North Sixth Avenue East, Duluth, on Saturday afternoon.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:38 AM

DULUTH — A longtime food truck was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon.

When Duluth firefighters arrived at 2:16 p.m. to the scene at East Ninth Street and North Sixth Avenue East, heavy smoke was coming from the Chow Haul food truck, according to Kelli Latuska, the city's public information officer. The fire was extinguished, but the truck was a total loss.

Mayo Ambulance was on the scene when firefighters arrived due to its proximity to the intersection. The driver of the truck was talking with paramedics, but was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation, Latuska said.

Chow Haul started operation in 2012.

Chow Haul
A Chow Haul food truck is shown in downtown Duluth. Keith Burgess and Samara Heim started the business in 2012.
Contributed / Keith Burgess and Samara Heim
By Staff reports
