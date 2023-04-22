99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth Fire Department responds to Hillside fire with injuries, fatality

Firefighters remain on the scene of the event they described as fatal, where at least two people were harmed.

Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Framed by a window and the boom of the ladder truck, a Duluth firefighter works at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 11:54 AM

DULUTH — The Duluth Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at 631 E. Third St. shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, where they rescued a woman from a second-floor window, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her, according to an eyewitness.

They also retrieved another person from the building, shielding the individual from view with a sheet.

A news release announcing a 3 p.m. press conference related to the event described the fire as fatal but offered no further details.

Firefighters appear to have extinguished the fire but they remain on the scene. Two firefighters are believed to have sustained injuries responding to the incident.

The News Tribune will provide more information as it becomes available.

Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Behind a red tarp Duluth firefighters remove the body of a deceased individual at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Firefighting equipment can be seen at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Duluth firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Firefighters and rescue personnel load the body of a deceased individual into a van at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
A hose runs from a hydrant to Tower 1 at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Duluth Fire Department assistant chief Dan Lattner uses yellow tape to create a boundary around the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
IMG_8608.jpg
The Duluth Fire Department was at the scene of a house fire early Saturday.
Dan Williamson / News Tribune
By Staff reports
