Duluth Fire Department responds to Hillside fire with injuries, fatality

DULUTH — The Duluth Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at 631 E. Third St. shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, where they rescued a woman from a second-floor window, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her, according to an eyewitness.

They also retrieved another person from the building, shielding the individual from view with a sheet.

A news release announcing a 3 p.m. press conference related to the event described the fire as fatal but offered no further details.

Firefighters appear to have extinguished the fire but they remain on the scene. Two firefighters are believed to have sustained injuries responding to the incident.

The News Tribune will provide more information as it becomes available.

