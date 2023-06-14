Duluth felon gets 5 years for shooting at murder scene

DULUTH — A felon who fired several shots at a chaotic Central Hillside murder scene two years ago has been sentenced to prison.

Markus Seville Morris, 33, of Duluth, fired twice in the direction of Patrick Wilson Battees Jr. immediately after the teen accidentally killed his own best friend, Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., according to court documents and testimony.

Markus Seville Morris

Battees had been confronted seconds earlier by Morris and his cousin, Laurel Larice Ladd Jr., leading to a brief scuffle among a sizable crowd on the 100 block of East Third Street on May 22, 2021.

Morris, a one-time rising boxer in the Twin Ports, pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm, becoming the fifth and final defendant convicted in connection with the case. Judge Shawn Pearson last week rejected his request for probation, imposing the guideline five-year prison term.

Surveillance video showed Battees, then 17, and Anderson, 22, casually talking on the front porch of Battees' sister's residence when Morris and Ladd pulled into a nearby parking lot around 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then men were then seen approaching the teen, with authorities describing Morris as demonstrating "preattack cues" before Anderson stepped in between them. The video then showed Ladd punching Battees and the scrum moving toward the street, with another woman also hitting the teen.

Patrick Wilson Battees Jr.

Ladd then passed his handgun to Morris, according to authorities. The video showed Battees initially walking away before turning around and firing one shot, striking Anderson in the head.

As Battees fled the scene, at least four other people, including Morris, fired shots. And while Battees seemingly pointed his weapon in Morris' direction at one point, a prosecutor indicated there was no indication he fired any additional rounds.

Battees' attorney, J.D. Schmid, asserted at a January trial that he was acting in self-defense when he accidentally shot Anderson. Schmid told the panel that his client saw the handoff of the weapon and, fearing for his life, attempted to shoot at Morris.

The jury, while acquitting Battees of intentional murder, apparently rejected the self-defense claim in finding him guilty of unintentional murder. Now 19, he was sentenced by Judge David Johnson in March to a guideline term of 12 ½ years in prison.

Laurel Larice Ladd Jr.

Morris reached a plea agreement the same day with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, which dropped an additional count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

Defense attorney Gerald Magee was critical of the account given by Battees' legal team, and recited in news stories, that he said essentially identified Morris "as the reason that (Anderson) was unintentionally shot." Magee called the version of events "unsubstantiated" and noted Battees himself never testified as to his mindset at the time of the shooting.

"Mr. Morris is a good candidate for lengthy supervised probation and will follow through with any and all court- and probation-ordered conditions and recommendations, and if granted, Mr. Morris respectfully understands that any violation would send him to prison," Magee wrote in the motion requesting a departure from sentencing guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, prosecutor Nichole Carter noted Morris' criminal history, including convictions for first-degree sale and fifth-degree possession of controlled substances, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and multiple cases of impaired driving.

She noted that he expressed remorse for his role in the crime, but said he has a history of failing to adhere to basic requirements of probation and committing new crimes while under active supervision — including an incident as recent as last August, when he was found in possession of cocaine.

"At a time when the defendant had the most to gain showing his amenability to probation, he instead failed to report and was charged with a new felony crime," Carter told the court.

Tyrone Deshun Childs.

Eddie Ezra Conyers Jr.

Morris, who had credit for approximately four months already served, is expected to become eligible for supervised release in June 2026.

Ladd, 27, successfully completed a year of supervised probation after pleading guilty to aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. Another shooter, Tyrone Deshun Childs Sr., 37, is serving a 67-month prison term for drive-by shooting and felon in possession of a firearm convictions.

Eddie Ezra Conyers Jr., 19, who also admitted to firing shots in the aftermath of Anderson's kill, was set to be sentenced to prison in February for reckless discharge and firearm possession convictions. However, records show he was arrested and charged on new gun-related charges in Missouri in December and he remains in custody there.

Attorneys have indicated there was another shooter documented at the scene who has not been identified and charged.