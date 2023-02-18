Duluth elementary school project aims to strengthen a sense of belonging, ownership

DULUTH — A carpentry and painting project aims to foster in some 4th and 5th graders a stronger sense of ownership of their school.

About a dozen students at Myers-Wilkins Elementary in Duluth spent part of this school year building seven picnic tables and painting five of them in designs of their collective choosing. The tables are set to go in the school’s peace garden.

“The idea is that we’re building something to help them with a sense of belonging as members of our community here,” Zach Steigauf, a Multi-Tiered System of Supports interventionist at the school, told the News Tribune during a small party meant to celebrate the students’ work on Friday, Feb. 17, “and as a learning experience and skill building.”

A Myers-Wilkins Elementary School-themed table painted by a group of 4th and 5th graders there. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

In between showing a slideshow of their tables as works-in-progress to a handful of parents and siblings, students there joked, played Heads Up 7 Up, and sipped on soda or juice while they waited for a beleaguered pizza delivery driver to arrive. Each student ended up in the group because they had behavior challenges of some variety — “students who needed more connection to our community, our school community,” Steigauf said.

At a short celebration on Friday, Myers-Wilkins Elementary School students check out photos of them assembling and painting a handful of tables that are set to be installed in the school's garden. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

Those students considered several table designs online, came up with a budget for materials for them, and brainstormed the motifs that were ultimately painted onto each one.

Their first decision was quick: a “Black Lives Matter”-themed table. Quickly after it: a second depicting American Indian motifs that was designed with help from staff at the American Indian Community Housing Organization.

An American Indian-themed table painted by Myers-Wilkins Elementary School 4th and 5th graders. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

The students also painted a table with the school’s wolf mascot in the center, another is essentially a large “progress” pride flag, and the fifth is a dark blue design with a puzzle piece meant to stand for people with autism, Braille pips spelling out “welcome,” and a removable bench to accommodate a student using a wheelchair.

One of five tables painted by Myers-Wilkins Elementary School students. One of this table's benches can be removed to accommodate someone in a wheelchair. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

Fifth-grader Curtis St. Clair-Crow thought up and helped paint the American Indian-themed table. Similar to a scene in one of the “Brother Bear” animated movies, the table depicts a chief watching the Northern Lights surrounded by spectral animals. St. Clair-Crow demurred when asked if the project made him feel more connected to his school.

“It feels like equal,” he said.