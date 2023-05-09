99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Duluth DFL endorses local candidates

The party announced its preferred picks for City Council, school board and mayor.

DFL-Thumbnail.png
By Staff reports
Today at 12:01 PM

DULUTH — Following the annual convention Saturday of the Duluth DFL, the official Democratic-Farmer-Labor endorsing unit for the city, at Denfeld High School, the party has released a list of local candidates its members hope to see elected in November.

For mayor, the party's pick was Emily Larson, who is seeking election to her third term.

For City Council, the DFL-endorsed field includes:

  • Jenna Yeakle and Miranda Pacheco for at two large seats.
  • Wendy Durrwachter for the 1st District.
  • Roz Randorf for the 3rd District.
  • Salaam Witherspoon for the 4th District.
  • Janet Kennedy for the 5th District.

For Duluth School Board, endorsements went to at large candidate Stephanie Williams and 2nd District candidate Sarah Mikesell.

