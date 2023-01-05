Duluth crime numbers down, but police department still understaffed

DULUTH — For local police, 2022 will go down as a year of unprecedented turnover, with 27 sworn officers leaving the force, a new Duluth Police Department chief appointed in September and six of nine lieutenant spots filled within the past 12 months.

At a Thursday morning news conference, Chief Mike Ceynowa acknowledged he will have his work cut out, as he remains down 22 sworn law enforcement staff.

The department is making progress. Ceynowa noted it recently swore in eight new police officers, who are going through a field training program and are expected to be ready for solo patrol by April.

Local ALSO READ: 12 charged in Northland drug trafficking ring Investigators used wiretaps, intercepted packages and recovered a machine gun conversion kit during the execution of more than 50 search warrants, resulting in the seizure of roughly $1 million worth of drugs.

He said the department also is backgrounding another 12 potential new hires who are slated to begin in March.

Ceynowa said aggressively recruiting new officers will be a continued priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to look for new ways to interact with our school district, colleges and universities to attract people who live here and know our community,” he said. “We want to see a department that represents the diverse community it serves.”

Despite the staffing tumult, Ceynowa credited his team for tamping down crime in 2022, with reports of the most serious Part A crimes, typically involving violent felonies against persons, down 1,629 from the previous year, and Part B calls, for reports of things such as property crimes, reduced by 338.

The news wasn’t all good, however. Ceynowa noted that 41 verified incidents of shots fired were documented in 2022, compared with 28 the previous year — a more than 46% year-over-year increase. Most shooting-related injuries remained self-inflicted and accidental, or suicides.

“That continues to be a focus of our community and this police department, to try to decrease these senseless tragedies,” Ceynowa said.

Proactive calls to situations of concern, such as people in distress or traffic problems, rose by nearly 3,600 in 2022.

“Despite our staffing shortage, our officers are committed to being proactive in our community, by addressing areas of concern identified through data, community members and affected parties,” Ceynowa said.

Opioid use continues to be a problem in Duluth, and police department staff feared the city was on pace to record a record number of overdose deaths in 2022, only to finish the year a single death above last year’s mark, “which is still far too many,” Ceynowa said.

“We continue to see increases in Narcan saves, which means a person suffering from opioid addiction has another chance at recovery,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ceynowa noted that the city also has retained the services of the Crime and Justice Institute to conduct a racial bias audit of the police department at a cost not to exceed $273,465, and the findings of that report should be released by the end of 2023.

“I am hopeful we will come away with some best practices on how to better connect with our BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community and improve our recruitment of diverse police candidates, and have a better understanding of our department and its impact on the community,” Ceynowa said.

While crime rates in Duluth have dipped, Ceynowa acknowledged that public perception of some parts of town continues to drive concerns about public safety, with interactions involving people experiencing homelessness, individuals battling substance abuse and persons dealing with mental health issues often at the root of the concerns.

“To try and better address this, we are taking our CORE (Co-Response) and SURT (Substance Use Response Team) teams in a new direction,” Ceynowa said. “While they will still be separate teams, they will operate under one supervisor and will be the behavioral health unit. We felt it was important that both groups better leverage services for people in our community.”

Ceynowa said the behavioral health team will work in concert with a host of other local support organizations “to help those with the greatest needs get the services they need to help them get their lives back on track.”