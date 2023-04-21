Duluth convention center receives hefty fine for ammonia leak

DULUTH ― A July 2021 anhydrous ammonia leak will cost the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center $118,195 and has caused supervisors of the facility to take a deep dive, revealing other shortcomings and safety hazards that must be addressed.

Toward that end, the DECC has submitted a $9 million request for bonding bill support to the Minnesota Legislature.

The Environmental Protection Agency fined the DECC, citing its failure to report on the storage, use and release of hazardous substances in a timely manner. The DECC could have faced even steeper penalties, according to its executive director, Dan Hartman, but he said the EPA significantly walked back the financial cost of the settlement in light of the organization's cooperation and efforts to resolve issues identified through further investigation.

Fortunately, the DECC was almost empty when corrosion led to the escape of ammonia from a chiller used to maintain the ice sheet of the Duluth Curling Club during summer 2021. But staff who remained on hand were quick to notice the unmistakable scent of ammonia in the building and to act accordingly, calling the Duluth Fire Department to help secure the building and to clear it of anyone who might risk exposure to the harmful gas.

In a statement, EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore said: "It is imperative for facilities storing hazardous materials such as anhydrous ammonia to follow the regulations designed to protect communities and the environment from potential risks."

"Improving the DECC's preparedness for accidental chemical releases helps make Duluth safer," she added.

Hartman had only been on the job for a few weeks as the DECC's leader when the incident occurred. He praised the Duluth Fire Department for its handling of the situation and said he had wrongly assumed their report of the incident to federal and state authorities would suffice. It did not, and the DECC learned the hard way that it was required to self-report the dangerous release to the EPA.

"We got a letter from them last March, and we've been working with them for almost a year now to make sure that we kind of righted our wrongs," Hartman said.

Dan Hartman

"A lot of it is record-keeping," he said. "It took several months, because we needed to find a consultant who does this kind of work to go over all our facilities to make sure that there wasn't anything else we weren't doing right."

That review brought to light the need for additional documentation of hazardous chemicals on site, including sulfuric acid in ice resurfacing machine batteries. Hartman explained that it's important to have records of these substances on hand to inform first responders in the event of an emergency situation at the facility.

Hartman said the DECC has since replaced the chiller at the Duluth Curling Club at a cost of about $800,000, with the help of a $100,000 contribution from the organization. The original chiller dated back to 1976.

The July 2021 incident also prompted the DECC to more closely examine other operations. A scan of the chiller dating back to 1966 at another ice sheet, at the DECC Arena, revealed troubling deficiencies, forcing it to be shut down in March. That ice sheet is used by youth hockey teams and a local figure skating program.

Hartman said it will likely cost about $2 million to replace and reconfigure the needed equipment.

Meanwhile, other deferred maintenance, including the need for new roofing, elevators, air-handling systems, doors and partitions have led to the DECC's request for $9 million in aid from the Minnesota Legislature.

Hartman said the DECC's immense scale, with 10 different venues and more than 300,000 square feet of space, makes it an expensive property to sustain.