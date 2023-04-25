99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth condemns building after fatal fire

City officials determined the extent of the damage warrants demolition.

Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Duluth firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and Third Street on Saturday.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 4:38 PM

DULUTH — City building officials have determined a brick eight-plex building at 631 E. Third St. was so extensively damaged by a fatal fire Saturday that it must come down.

Duluth condemned the East Hillside structure Tuesday for demolition.

On Saturday morning, a fire in the building resulted in the death of Michelle "Micki" Olson, 52, and her son, Patrick, 24. In the past four years, the apartment building has been the scene of three fatal fires that claimed four tenants' lives, with deaths occurring in August 2020 and April 2021 as well.

A woman in a purple dress with wearing a name tag and a man in a restaurant kitchen
Michelle "Micki" Olson, left, and Patrick Olson.
Contributed / Michele Day

The property is owned by John D. Ramsay, according to St. Louis County records, and the registered taxpayer for the property is Timothy J. Johnson, who also oversaw the building. Johnson could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The total estimated market value of the property was $645,000 prior to the fire, according to the county assessor's office. And the building's estimated market value accounted for $371,600 of that sum.

Duluth city code allows a property to be condemned for demolition if the cost to bring a damaged structure up to code for habitation would exceed 60% of its original estimated market value, as determined by the county. Suffice it to say, repairs to the apartment building in question are expected to cost $223,000 — the established threshold.

Local Red Cross members are assisting tenants who were displaced by Saturday's fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The building would have been due for its next inspection in August, according to Duluth Fire Department Deputy Chief of Life Safety Jon Otis.

"The building at the time of the fire was currently legally licensed as an apartment building. ... So, it was currently licensed, and there were no open code violations," Otis said.

After the fire, city officials flew a drone to inspect the structure, and Otis said it revealed that more than half of the roof had been destroyed.

Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
A hose runs from a hydrant to Tower 1 at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and East Third Street on Saturday.
Clint Austin / File/ Duluth News Tribune

The property owner had been able to bring the building back up to code following previous fires, despite lacking insurance. While Otis said he did not know the current insurance status of the property, he noted that uninsured buildings requiring demolition can become a taxpayer burden.

"I know there has been some discussion on requiring insurance for building owners. I know it's something we would like to see in the Life Safety Division because we have had instances where buildings have been involved in fires and they're not insured, and then that can become a liability financially to the city. We may have to pay to get that demolition done," Otis said.

This story was updated at 5:39 p.m. April 25 with additional information about the city's threshold to mandate the demolition of a structure. It was originally posted at 4:38 p.m. the same day.

