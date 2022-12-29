Duluth city flag could take bronze in online competition

DULUTH — The city’s flag could fly as high as third place in a lighthearted online competition Friday.

Duluth’s flag — a blue, white, green and gold number that won a 2019 contest put forth by Mayor Emily Larson — lost on Thursday morning a semifinal Twitter poll against the flag that represents Lincoln, Nebraska . That means the Zenith City’s flag is set to compete Friday via another poll for third place against the green, blue, white and orange flag of Dowagiac, Michigan.

Both matchups are part of a broader, 80-flag competition put together by Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist — a person who studies the art of flag design. Stokle picked flags for the competition and has been conducting a series of Twitter polls to determine the best.

Congratulations to Lincoln, Nebraska for winning the semifinal match against Duluth, Minnesota.



Lincoln's flag moves to the finals, while Duluth will compete in the 🥉 3rd place Bronze Match.



Fri, Dec 30, Bronze match: Duluth v Dowagiac

Sat, Dec 31, FINALS: Lincoln v Columbia https://t.co/Hp3Fd4vyuo pic.twitter.com/2wPM6iwfKW — Brian Stokle 🇺🇦🌳🚶‍♀️🚲🚎🚗🚅👂🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@urbanlifesigns) December 29, 2022

“I’m always curious how (a) city’s designed and … what makes people proud of where they live,” Stokle said Thursday morning. “Flags are a manifestation of that.”

He culled the list of 80 competitors from a few lists on the internet, choosing ones that follow rules of flag design set forward by the North American Vexillological Association . A flag, according to the association, should be simple enough that a child can draw it from memory; have meaningful colors and symbolism; only use a few basic colors that contrast well with one another; use no lettering or seals; and be distinctive from other flags.

Stokle himself has a handful of criteria:



Whether a flag is attractive and identifiable;

Whether people from that city or community are proud of it to the point where they might hang it from their homes, or perhaps, wear it on their lapels;

How distinctive it is. “That it doesn’t just look like a copy/paste from another community or state,” he said.

The 80 city flag designs pitted against one another in an informal competition on Twitter. Duluth's city flag, which was redesigned in 2019, is in the sixth row from the top in the sixth column from the left. Contributed / Brian Stokle

The dark blue in Duluth’s city flag is meant to represent Lake Superior. The ripple of green and white along the lower third is the hillside and the woods. The lighter blue above that is the sky, and a golden starburst set in the upper left quadrant is the North Star.

It’s a relatively new design. An older version displayed the city’s seal at the intersection of blue and white lines on a green background with a pair of fleurs de lis in the upper left and lower right corners.

Designs like that, and, coincidentally, Minnesota’s current state flag , are sometimes maligned among flag enthusiasts as “S.O.B.”s – unimaginative “seals on a bedsheet.”

Larson said in 2018 that she thought of the city's then-current flag design as a "missed opportunity."

Larson said in 2018 that she thought of the city’s then-current flag design as a “missed opportunity.”

She and other city leaders rethought Duluth’s flag in 2019 as part of a larger effort to update the city’s long-range plans.

The city formed a flag committee and solicited designs from the public at large, yielding 195. After several rounds of judging, accusations of flag plagiarism, a public vote, and, ultimately, a City Council vote, a design put together by the Tetrault family of four became the city’s new symbol.

The new flag was first flown outside Duluth City Hall in June 2021.

Margie Nelson, a member of the city’s planning commission and vexillologist who helped choose the new design, said she liked the colors, which were similar to ones the city government was already using, and the simplicity.

Nelson estimates that she’s one of a handful of residents who hang the city flag outside their home. She also has the older version on display in her living room. Flags, she said, are a way to come together.

“It’s a form of community that’s physical,” she said.