Duluth City Council votes to use pandemic relief funds to plug budget holes

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson got her wish Monday night, when the City Council reversed course and voted not to implement budget cuts it had earlier approved in an effort to rein in property taxes.

Following Larson’s lead, the council will instead use federal pandemic-relief assistance the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act to plug a $382,950 budget gap, created when they sought to trim 1% from city administration’s proposed 8.9% levy increase.

Councilors had previously expressed concerns about using one-time federal funding to cover the city's ongoing operation costs. But Larson pointed out that the picture has changed since the December budget-setting vote.

Larson suggested the city’s financial outlook has brightened considerably from December when the council voted to approve across-the-board budget cuts. She noted in April that Duluth is now anticipating more than a $5 million boost in local government aid it will receive from the state.

But 2nd District Councilor Mike Mayou said the amount of the local government aid increase for Duluth could be a more modest $2 million, based on recent Senate committee proposals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ordinance to amend the city budget was brought forward by Council President Janet Kennedy along with her fellow councilors Terese Tomanek and Noah Hobbs. It passed on an 8-1 vote, with 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf the sole dissenter.

I'm very concerned honestly that we couldn't find $382,950 of savings in a $107 million budget. Roz Randorf

While Randorf said the levy reduction the council sought will remain, she warned that the use of ARPA funding to temporarily forestall spending cuts will only set local taxpayers up for a larger levy increase in the future and referred to the approach as "a short-term bookkeeping maneuver."

"It's a deferral. We're going to have to pay that back," she said.

"I'm very concerned honestly that we couldn't find $382,950 of savings in a $107 million budget," Randorf said.

At large Councilor Arik Forsman noted any increase Duluth receives in local government aid this year may be only temporary and could be subject to change in the future.

"What I took as the proposed 1% reduction from the proposed increase — let's be clear, it was not a 1% reduction to the levy, it was a 1% reduction from a large increase — that was not a symbolic vote but it was a first step toward what I expect will be more painful votes in the future," he said.

The reallocation of ARPA funds will leave Duluth with just $38,000 in remaining undedicated federal pandemic-relief funding, said City Finance Director Jenn Carlson.

The reality is that none of these cuts are easy, and none of them are ones we can absorb without impacting services. Noah Schuchman

Noah Schuchman, Duluth's chief administrative officer, earlier walked the City Council through department heads' plans for how to trim spending if the city chooses to proceed with the budget reductions approved in December. He said the fire department would need to cut $72,400 from its budget and would aim to do so primarily through reduced overtime. The police department would need to reduce spending by $98,400, and would likely lose the ability to fill one of its now-vacant sworn officer positions. Park and library operations would need to absorb another $53,100 in cuts. And Schuchman said proposed staffing for a community crisis response team would likely need to be reduced, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"None of these cuts are easily manageable by our departments. This is a city that is under-resourced from a financial standpoint, from a personnel standpoint and from an equipment standpoint," Schuchman said. "The reality is that none of these cuts are easy, and none of them are ones we can absorb without impacting services."

Duluth firefighter Adam Casillas urged the council to restore funding to the fire department, stressing the importance of adequate fire staffing and training, especially in light of a fatal fire April 22, that resulted in three firefighter injuries.

"We need to work to find a sustainable budget that fully funds the Duluth Fire Department. Today, our budget still leaves the Woodland, Gary, Fond du Lac and Lakeside fire stations below the minimum safe staffing levels," Casillas said