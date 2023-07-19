6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Duluth City Council to introduce marijuana smoking ordinance

The proposed legislation would ban smoking or vaping it in city parks and other municipally controlled outdoor spaces.

marijuana.jpg
A marijuana plant thrives in the propagation room where medical cannabis is grown at LeafLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn.
Bob King / 2015 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:42 AM

DULUTH — Three city councilors announced Wednesday their intent to introduce an ordinance that would ban marijuana smoking and vaping in public spaces.

In a news release, councilors Arik Forsman, Roz Randorf and Terese Tomanek said the proposed ordinance explicitly prohibits smoking or vaping of marijuana in all public parks, streets, sidewalks and easements, as well as publicly owned properties and municipally owned or operated parking facilities.

Smoking of tobacco is regulated by city ordinance, but recent changes to state law eliminated statutory prohibitions to smoking and vaping marijuana in public.

Legal recreational marijuana use in Minnesota is set to begin Aug. 1. The release describes the legislation as a means to "proactively address potential public health and safety concerns brought about by the state law changes."

“Today we are taking common sense action to maintain a safe, clean, and healthy environment for all residents and visitors of Duluth in our outdoor public spaces,” said Forsman. “This ordinance reflects our commitment to strike a balance between personal freedoms and safeguarding the interests of non-smokers, families, and children from secondhand marijuana smoke.”

Forsman is the lead author of the proposed ordinance, which is expected to be introduced at the Monday council meeting and face a vote Aug. 14. The release said the proposed ordinance is the first to govern public marijuana smoking put forward by a municipality in Minnesota since the state laws repealing its prohibition passed in the last session of the Minnesota Legislature.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
