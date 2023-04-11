City Council seeks to block housing losses at subsidized projects

DULUTH — Local city councilors' ire was on full display Monday night, when they passed a resolution clearly inspired by their frustration over recent news that the owner of a new publicly subsidized apartment building intends to convert one floor of the structure into a "boutique hotel."

The resolution would require all future development agreements for residential projects involving public assistance to contain language clearly defining what uses of the property will be considered permissible and also detailing specifically how long those covenants will remain in effect.

"This helps to shore up any future agreements to make sure that we're not having the same conversation that we're having today in the future," said 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf, who brought the resolution forward along with councilors Hannah Alstead and Gary Anderson, as well as Janet Kennedy, council president.

P&R Cos. notified tenants living on the second floor of its four-floor Lincoln Park Flats building that their year-long leases will not be renewed, as the developer/owner of the property intends to use that level to accommodate a new hotel operation. Company representatives say current residents of the affected floor have been offered an opportunity to relocate to other units elsewhere in the building.

In a letter to the council, Ryan Nelson, a principal partner at P&R, explained that increased pandemic construction costs and soaring interest rates on short-term construction loans have left the company with no choice except to see the project financially fail.

"The reality of this building is that rents aren't even enough to pay for interest on the building," he wrote, noting that the project cost grew from an anticipated $13.8 million to nearly $17 million by completion.

"This was a survival choice," said Dante Tomasoni, P&R's CEO, of the decision to change the business model.

The conversion will result in the loss of 24 rental housing units, leaving the year-old building with just 50 of its original 74 apartment units. But P&R representatives are quick to point out that the company will hold to its commitment as 23 of those apartments will be offered at reduced rents that qualify as "affordable" for qualified tenants, namely people earning no more 80% of the area median income.

The council approved $2.35 million in tax-increment financing to support the construction of Lincoln Park Flats, with what it thought to be a clear understanding of what it could expect to receive in return, said Noah Schuchman, Duluth's chief administrative officer.

Lincoln Park Flats is pictured on March 28, at the intersection of 21st Avenue West and Superior Street in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood. The owners are planning to convert the second floor of the building into a boutique hotel. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Schuchman said city staff continue to meet with P&R representatives in hopes of finding an alternative solution and credited the company for its willingness to engage in those discussions, "even as the administration is not in favor of the current proposed outcome for this property, and we will continue to work to mitigate that with them."

Monday's resolution regarding future development agreements for residential properties passed 8-0, with at large Councilor Arik Forsman absent.

"Housing is important, and when we move people out of their homes or when we're decreasing the number of units in a building that was subsidized, it's an issue," Randorf said, adding, "When this landed in our laps, we were really taken by surprise, and quite honestly, we've been demanding that we have our 74 units of residential housing. We were not going to budge on that."

"What has happened is a committed citizen and developer was hit with macro-economic forces beyond its control, and what it did was do everything in its power to save its business," Nelson said. "To us, what the council is saying is it would rather see a building fail, a Duluth business fail, tenants to be put at risk of complete eviction and during a possible bankruptcy or sale, than to have a business try to survive in Duluth."

Tomassoni pointed out that Duluth-based P&R has built nearly 700 units of housing in and around the Twin Ports in the past eight years. He said the company also employs nearly 100 people locally.

After acknowledging and thanking P&R for the investments it has made in area housing, 1st District Councilor Gary Anderson observed that the developer's hardships had placed both the city and local tenants in a difficult position, nevertheless, by failing to deliver on what he believes were its contractual obligations.

"We want to be very clear moving forward that we are committed to holding developers accountable and supporting them," he said.