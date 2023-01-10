Duluth City Council seeks ability to resume remote meetings of boards, commissions

DULUTH — Local officials are advocating for a change in state law that could make it easier for city boards, commissions and possibly the City Council to meet and conduct business remotely, even in post-pandemic times.

On Monday night, the Duluth City Council voted unanimously in support of a request to change Minnesota’s open meetings law.

During the earlier stages of the COVID-19 crisis, the City Council and other government boards and commissions were able to meet remotely due to a statewide emergency declaration.

But now that the emergency declaration has expired, City Attorney Rebecca St. George said public bodies no longer have the ability to do so.

At large Councilor Therese Tomanek said there are four reasons she supports the change:



The occasional difficulty of attaining the quorum of board or committee members required to conduct official business

The challenges some people with disabilities encounter when trying to access City Hall

Equity issues with people needing to sacrifice not only meeting time but commuting time

And sustainability, as driving to a meeting typically results in additional carbon emissions.

St. George said the proposed change, if approved by the Legislature, would provide more flexibility to work around challenges, such as snow storms or the water leak that forced the recent temporary closure of City Hall.

“This, to me, is a no-brainer, especially as technology advances,” said at large Councilor Azrin Awal, who joined Tomanek in supporting a proposed legislative amendment to Minnesota’s open meeting law to allow for remote participation.

Another backer of the change was 2nd District Councilor Mike Mayou, who noted that last year, he was unable to attend a council meeting after contracting COVID-19 and so was not allowed to participate in a key vote on a resolution he had sought to bring forward, voicing support for striking nurses’ attempts to negotiate mutually agreeable contracts with Essentia Health and St. Luke’s.

Mayou said he certainly had not wanted to expose any of council colleagues to the virus but was deprived of the opportunity to participate in the debate or vote because of his desire to act responsibly.

The council also added one other legislative request to its wish list. A resolution unanimously adopted Monday night states the City Council’s support of a $14 million appropriation request from the state legislature to help fund the construction of a new air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport. The existing tower is more than 70 years old and has been deemed inadequate for a modern airport of Duluth’s size.

It is believed the state funds could leverage more than an additional $38 million in federal funding for the project

