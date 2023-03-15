6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth City Council recognizes Hillside home as local landmark

The once single-family home now operates as a four-plex

A home in Duluth nominated as a historic preservation landmark
The Charles H. Arthur residence at 230 E. Fourth St. in Duluth. Built in 1886, the Queen Anne home has been recognized as a historic preservation landmark.
Peter Passi / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 11:54 AM

DULUTH — The community gained a new local historic preservation landmark this week, when the City Council unanimously agreed that a Hillside residence should be granted that designation, making it the 30th property added to that prestigious list.

The Queen Anne-style house, located at 230 E. Fourth St., was once part of the upscale Ashtabula Heights neighborhood. Built in 1886, its original occupants were the family of Charles H. Arthur, one of the founders of a short-lived grain commission firm called Arthur, Waters & Co. But they called the house home for only a brief while.

With the construction of a streetcar line around the same time, many of the wealthy residents of the area moved eastward. And the economic makeup of the Central Hillside neighborhood began to change to much more of a working-class background. Many large single-family homes were either torn down or converted to multifamily dwellings. Such was the case with the Arthur House, which has operated as a rental since 1912.

The home is now owned by Zak Skelton and Cameron Carlson, doing business as Aspenglow Properties of St. George, Utah. The next step will be for the ownership to develop a preservation plan in conjunction with the Duluth Heritage Preservation Commission.

Skelton said he hopes to make improvements to the structure in the future, perhaps restoring the home's siding and windows to their original appearance.

