99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth City Council overturns decision to require environmental review for hotel project

The City Council voted to overturn a prior Planning Commission ruling that the developer should be required to prepare an environmental assessment worksheet before proceeding with construction.

proposed hotel.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 10:23 PM

DULUTH — City councilors unanimously voted Monday night to reverse the Planning Commission’s April 11 decision to require that an environmental assessment worksheet be prepared before plans for a multi-million-dollar hotel could proceed. Critics of the project have raised concerns about the impact the project could have on wetlands and nearby Miller Creek, a designated trout stream.

The EAW had been prompted by a petition signed by about 250 concerned citizens.

But Ryan Pervenanze, Duluth's manager of planning and community development, continued to argue against the EAW requirement, saying: “Staff recommended that the petition be denied, citing the city’s existing wetland review process. And permitting regulations will mitigate the potential environmental effects.”

Mark Pilon, attorney for Kinseth Hospitality Cos., estimated preparing an EAW would cost his client $50,000 to $55,000 and predicted it would push back the project timeline by eight to 10 months.

He wrote: “The delay would represent the loss of a construction season, with delay and foregone operations costing Kinseth many times that amount.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilon warned that if it upheld the EAW requirement simply to appease neighbors and against the advice of the city’s own planning staff, “This Council should be fully aware of the message of inconsistency and unpredictability this sends to those who would pursue commercial, residential or other endeavors in Duluth.”

Kinseth is appealing to deny additional environmental information, and apparently they’re doing that with the help of our city staff and leadership.
Jill Crawford-Nichols

Jill Crawford-Nichols, a resident of the Duluth Heights neighborhood where the hotel is proposed to be built, said the cumulative effect of development in the area already has taken a toll on the health of Miller Creek, which is considered an impaired waterway. She described the proposed hotel as another potential domino to fall and suggested an EAW was warranted to address neighbors’ legitimate concerns.

“An EAW does not stop a project. It makes it better. But Kinseth is appealing to deny additional environmental information, and apparently they’re doing that with the help of our city staff and leadership,” she said.

The city stormwater management ordinance ... is more restrictive than the state and federal stormwater management requirements.
Roz Randorf

In explaining her vote to grant Kinseth’s appeal and overturn the EAW order, 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf said, “The city stormwater management ordinance requires stormwater management that is more restrictive than the state and federal stormwater management requirements.”

She described her faith that existing local regulations will adequately protect Miller Creek, noting that the developer will actually be required to reduce pre-existing runoff from the undeveloped property and will also need to treat water on site before it is allowed to filter into the local watershed.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Duluth City Council votes to use pandemic relief funds to plug budget holes
Iron Range woman charged with shooting at husband
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia
Ojibwe bands, Superior National Forest sign 'co-stewardship' agreement

At large Councilor Arik Forsman said, “I know a decision like this will inevitably be framed as pro-development or anti-environment. But I think it’s so much more complicated than that. And having been on both ends of the decision, either approving projects like this or denying projects like this, I try to just look at the facts in front of us.”

Kinseth proposes to construct a 100-room, four-story hotel at the corner of Sundby Road and Page Street across from a Kohl's store.

Adam Zwak, an engineer for Northland Consulting Engineers, a firm that has been hired to assist with the project, contends that an underground storage system designed for the property should be sufficient to handle any runoff from the development, allowing sediments to be removed and water temperatures to cool before it enters Miller Creek.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Planning Commissioner Andrea Wedul expressed concern about the plan, noting the high water table in the area, with groundwater located anywhere from "zero to 11 inches below subgrade" for the proposed water drainage system.

"My concern is we don't have a good enough handle on the hydrology right now. We've got really shallow hydrology and, no offense, I'm not sure from what I've seen ... that we're not going to de-water this wetland and potentially bring the groundwater level down," Wedul said.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
3823274+police.jpg
Local
Two men hospitalized after stabbing in Superior
May 08, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Rising home values lead to higher taxes
May 08, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Freighter Worrell Clarkson arrived in Duluth for the first time 100 years ago
May 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
courtroom gavel
Local
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia
May 08, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Pitcher throws ball.
Prep
Prep baseball: Superior’s Nathan Maki throws allows one hit in win over Northwood/Solon Springs
May 08, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
DSC_0813.JPG
Minnesota
Nurses union, lawmakers decry Mayo Clinic 'ultimatum' on minimum staffing
May 08, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
college women play softball outdoors
College
UMD softball returns to NCAA tourney, becoming sixth Bulldogs team to receive an NCAA bid in 2022-23
May 08, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens