Duluth City Council loosens purse strings for city administration

DULUTH — City administration will have a bit more latitude to spend as the result of a 4-2 vote of the City Council in favor of amending an ordinance Monday night.

The ordinance change increases the threshold at which the city must seek council approval to award any noncompetitively bid contracts — transactions that were not preceded by bids or requests for proposals — boosting the allowable spending from $40,000 to $50,000.

Duluth’s chief administrative officer, Noah Schuchman, noted that the spending cap had remained unchanged for eight years and sought an adjustment to reflect inflation. He suggested a higher spending limit would improve efficiency and lessen the work burden placed on both the council and city staff.

But 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf expressed reservations in granting the request. Essentially, she said the change would remove from the council’s oversight transactions under $50,000.

“Now, as a council, one of the biggest responsibilities is the fiscal piece of what we do. And I often think, we won’t be able to see inside the machine as clearly as maybe we could,” Randorf said. “With an ordinance like this, we’re seeing less.”

Even though the amendment would likely affect just eight to nine transactions per year, Randorf suggested advocating for more, not less transparency in government, noting: “Future councils now will not see some of the spending that happens.”

However, 1st District Councilor Gary Anderson said: “While I appreciate the real fiscal responsibility that we do have, I also have a lot of respect for staff.” He said that Patrice Stalvig, purchasing agent for the city, had made a solid case for raising the cap to expedite routine transactions, such as software license renewals for embedded technology systems, original parts to repair equipment without voiding warranties or hiring known parties for particular jobs that require unique special expertise.

Elena Foshay, Duluth’s director of workforce development who stood in for Schuchman as acting chief administrative officer Monday night, said: “Our purchasing manager and the entire department are very competent and wouldn’t make this request if there wasn’t good reason for it, both in terms of efficiency, staff time involved in moving things through for approval.”

If the ordinance change is expected to affect just eight or so transactions per year, Randorf questioned how greatly it would reduce the burden placed on city staff and the council.

At large Councilor Azrin Awal said she considered the proposed change to be reasonable after eight years without adjustment.

“I don’t see going from $40,000 to $50,000 as too alarming. If that number was more than a $10,000 increase, I probably would be alarmed,” she said.

Council President Janet Kennedy noted that with three councilors unable to attend Monday’s meeting, perhaps it would make sense to table the ordinance change. But no such motion was made.

The amended ordinance then passed 4-2, with Kennedy and Randorf opposed.

