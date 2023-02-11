99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Duluth city administration asks for a bit less spending oversight

An amended ordinance would boost the threshold for contracts requiring Council approval by 25%, from $40,000 to $50,000.

Duluth City Hall. Clint Austin / 2017 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Peter Passi
February 11, 2023 05:12 PM
DULUTH — City administration is asking for a bit of a freer hand to spend without needing to seek City Council approval.

At present, city officials must ask the Council to authorize any expenditure exceeding $40,000, involving expenses that did not involve a competitive process, such as going out for bids.

An amended ordinance heading to the Duluth City Council for a first read on Monday would up that spending limit to $50,000.

Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, noted that Duluth last adjusted the spending limit eight years ago, when it was lifted from $25,000 to $40,000. Considering the span of time since the spending cap was last revisited and the interim effects of inflation, he said city administration considered it time to bring a new proposal forward.

After consulting with Schuchman, 2nd District Councilor Roz Randorf said she learned that eight such purchases required Council approval in 2022. Randorf asked what types of situations might warrant what the ordinance refers to as “non-competitively bid contracts.”

Patrice Stalvig, purchasing agent for the city of Duluth, offered a few examples, such as:

  • Original equipment manufacturer parts that are purchased, so as not to risk voiding a warranty
  • Professional services involving a vendor with recognized and needed special expertise
  • Software license renewals for embedded systems that are already in place 

At large Councilor Azrin Awal asked if the reason for the ordinance was “to save staff time and have the smaller purchases approved by the administration.”
Stalvig concurred, saying, “There will still be plenty that come to the Council that are over that $50,000 threshold, but this will help alleviate some of that work.”

The Council will not be able to act on the amended ordinance in question until its second reading, presumably Feb. 27.

Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
