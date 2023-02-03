Duluth church suspends 2 employees; police investigating misconduct allegations

DULUTH — Two church employees have been placed on leave while police investigate allegations of criminal misconduct.

The Vineyard Church first disclosed the situation to congregants on Sunday, saying it had placed an employee on leave amid allegations involving unspecified "conduct from several years ago." A special committee followed up Friday with an announcement that another church employee also has been placed on leave.

"This is a fast-evolving situation, particularly with regard to law enforcement involvement," the statement said. "The first reports that the special committee received were anonymous and, when we took those reports to the police, we were told by the police that they could not start an investigation without victims' names. That changed this week when victims began identifying themselves on social media. So, we reported this matter to the police again this week and there is now an ongoing criminal investigation."

The Vineyard Church building on Arrowhead Road in Duluth. Two employees have been placed on leave and police are investigating allegations of criminal misconduct. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Police Department spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth confirmed that the agency is "investigating complaints of assaults from victims." She noted that the criminal investigation is separate from an internal church inquiry and encouraged victims to come forward by calling 911 or filing a report with the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault at (218)-726-1931.

Vineyard officials said they contracted with a company called Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment (GRACE) to conduct an independent review. They asked anyone with information to also contact Emily Petrie at epetrie@netgrace.org.

"One of our values is transparency, yet we are not going to say anything more about the allegations at this time because we need to protect the ongoing investigation and any victims," the initial statement said. "Accountability and integrity are also key values. When the investigation is complete, we expect to have more to say and we will say it. In the meantime, let us assure you that the safety and security of our church community is critically important to us and we have policies and procedures in place to protect them."

The special committee was appointed by the church council to lead its response. The statement said none of the committee members work for or are related to any employee of Vineyard.

Police and church officials have not disclosed the number of alleged victims nor provided further details on the nature of the incidents.

"We want to say to all survivors of abuse that we hear you and believe you," the committee's Friday update read. "It is never your fault. And, you are not alone. We are praying for you and we call our community to a time of prayer and lament. As Jesus was always on the side of the vulnerable and the wounded, in our response to abuse the safety and care of survivors must always come first."

The News Tribune is not naming the involved parties at this time as no charges have been filed.

Established in 1990 as a contemporary church with few traditional frills, Vineyard quickly grew into one of the largest congregations in Duluth, opening a 36,000-square-foot facility at 1533 W. Arrowhead Road in 2009. Since 2018, the church also has held weekly services in a leased sanctuary at Duluth Congregational Church, 3833 E. Superior St.