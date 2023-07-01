Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth charity takes over Courage Kenny adaptive sports program

The Miller-Dwan Foundation said it aims to expand opportunities for people with disabilities.

061221.S.DNT.COURAGEFISH.C08.jpg
Courage Duluth participant Tim Kelly of Ashland, Wis is assisted by Courage Duluth volunteers Greg Jubera of Duluth (left) and Dave Costello of Duluth getting into a tandem kayak at Meyers Beach at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
Clint Austin / 2007 file / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 9:21 PM

DULUTH — A long-running Northland program that helps people with disabilities enjoy an array of recreational activities has a new operator and a new name.

Duluth's Miller-Dwan Foundation has acquired the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute — Northland from Minneapolis-based Allina Health, it was announced Friday. With the changeover comes a more descriptive and simplified moniker: Northland Adaptive Recreation.

Officials indicated the transition is not expected to result in any significant changes for the program, which for more than 40 years has provided services to adults with some form of disability or loss of function — from brain injuries and strokes to vision impairments, birth defects and developmental issues.

072119.O.DNT.couragekenny.C01.JPG
Sports
FROM 2019: Courage Kenny celebrates 40 years of getting people outdoors
Program adapts outdoor recreation to people with disabilities.
July 21, 2019 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

“We are thrilled to join the Miller-Dwan Foundation team,” Eric Larson, a longtime program supervisor, said in a news release. “Both of us are committed to serving the Duluth, Superior, North Shore and Iron Range communities through innovative programs that contribute to people's health and wellness beyond hospital walls. This partnership allows us to keep our team in place and maintains our process for recruiting and keeping volunteers.”

The program can trace its roots to 1979, when some University of Minnesota Duluth students with wanted to form a local league so they didn't have to drive to the Twin Cities to play wheelchair basketball. Then operating as Courage Center Duluth, the effort began as a partnership with UMD Recreational Sports leader Dick Haney and the United Way.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been under Allina's control since 2013, getting its most recent name through a merger with the health care system's Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

people fishing during tournament
Sue Bussa of Island Lake nets a walleye for Allan Peterson who is fishing with Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute – Northland during the Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3 at Island Lake north of Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The program is known for its annual fishing "contest" that has been held on Fish Lake Reservoir north of Duluth for more than 20 years. But the goal of the nonprofit is simple and wide-ranging, as described in a 2019 News Tribune story: "improve self-confidence and encourage an active, healthy lifestyle."

Amber_Mullen_EVT13503small.jpg
Northland Outdoors
SEE ALSO: Working toward outdoor access for all at Apostle Islands
Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore aims to make the park more accessible for people with mobility issues and other impairments.
October 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Name a recreational activity in the Northland and there's a good chance the program has found a way to adapt it for participants: archery, curling, cycling, dragon boat racing, fishing, golfing, ice skating, kayaking, mountain biking, Nordic and downhill skiing, paddle boarding, rock climbing, rowing, sailing, snowboarding, soccer, swimming, water skiing and yoga.

The program is staffed by more than 300 volunteers, and Miller-Dwan Foundation officials said they'll be "preparing for more growth and flexibility."

“Northland Adaptive Recreation has been cultivating meaningful relationships in this community since it began in 1979 as the Courage Center,” President Traci Marciniak said. “It’s because of the love this program has poured into our community and the trust it has fostered that Miller-Dwan Foundation can partner with this program. We believe we can deepen those community connections and serve even more people.”

more by tom olsen
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting infant
Darla Queen is expected to face a significant prison term, while her boyfriend continues to contest his case.
June 30, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
courtroom gavel
Local
Hibbing man accused of child sexual abuse
June 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
3 finalists named to succeed Tarnowski on Duluth bench
June 26, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Mayor, governor and senator talk after press conference.
Local
Wisconsin officials want Biden to fund replacement bridge
June 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
TinyHouse1.jpg
Local
Tiny home hits market, ignites debate about 'Rebuild Duluth' housing initiative
June 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
HighlandChateau.jpg
Local
Duluth's Highland Chateau apartment building sells for $8 million
June 30, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
mental health.jpg
Health
Northland lacks teen mental health resources
June 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
New restaurant opens at Radisson hotel in Duluth
Business
Revolving door continues at rotating restaurant
June 29, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
mallards in flight
Northland Outdoors
Avian influenza killing far fewer birds this year
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers