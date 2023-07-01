Duluth charity takes over Courage Kenny adaptive sports program

DULUTH — A long-running Northland program that helps people with disabilities enjoy an array of recreational activities has a new operator and a new name.

Duluth's Miller-Dwan Foundation has acquired the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute — Northland from Minneapolis-based Allina Health, it was announced Friday. With the changeover comes a more descriptive and simplified moniker: Northland Adaptive Recreation.

Officials indicated the transition is not expected to result in any significant changes for the program, which for more than 40 years has provided services to adults with some form of disability or loss of function — from brain injuries and strokes to vision impairments, birth defects and developmental issues.

“We are thrilled to join the Miller-Dwan Foundation team,” Eric Larson, a longtime program supervisor, said in a news release. “Both of us are committed to serving the Duluth, Superior, North Shore and Iron Range communities through innovative programs that contribute to people's health and wellness beyond hospital walls. This partnership allows us to keep our team in place and maintains our process for recruiting and keeping volunteers.”

The program can trace its roots to 1979, when some University of Minnesota Duluth students with wanted to form a local league so they didn't have to drive to the Twin Cities to play wheelchair basketball. Then operating as Courage Center Duluth, the effort began as a partnership with UMD Recreational Sports leader Dick Haney and the United Way.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been under Allina's control since 2013, getting its most recent name through a merger with the health care system's Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

Sue Bussa of Island Lake nets a walleye for Allan Peterson who is fishing with Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute – Northland during the Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3 at Island Lake north of Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The program is known for its annual fishing "contest" that has been held on Fish Lake Reservoir north of Duluth for more than 20 years. But the goal of the nonprofit is simple and wide-ranging, as described in a 2019 News Tribune story: "improve self-confidence and encourage an active, healthy lifestyle."

Name a recreational activity in the Northland and there's a good chance the program has found a way to adapt it for participants: archery, curling, cycling, dragon boat racing, fishing, golfing, ice skating, kayaking, mountain biking, Nordic and downhill skiing, paddle boarding, rock climbing, rowing, sailing, snowboarding, soccer, swimming, water skiing and yoga.

The program is staffed by more than 300 volunteers, and Miller-Dwan Foundation officials said they'll be "preparing for more growth and flexibility."

“Northland Adaptive Recreation has been cultivating meaningful relationships in this community since it began in 1979 as the Courage Center,” President Traci Marciniak said. “It’s because of the love this program has poured into our community and the trust it has fostered that Miller-Dwan Foundation can partner with this program. We believe we can deepen those community connections and serve even more people.”