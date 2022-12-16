Duluth chamber president responds to DWI allegations

DULUTH — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner apologized to chamber members in an email as "undoubtedly troubling" news surfaced that he was charged with second-degree driving while intoxicated in September. Baumgartner pleaded not guilty to the two charges earlier this week.

"I am sorry for this as it is undoubtedly troubling to you, not just as a chamber member but as someone who drives Duluth's streets," Baumgartner said of the allegations. "It is certainly troubling to me as well."

In the Thursday statement, Baumgartner said he continues to decline to comment on the charges under advice of his legal counsel. However, he did tell members he took "a much-needed and overdue" medical leave in the past three months to receive counseling from Hazelden Betty Ford, a Minnesota-based addiction treatment facility.

"Additionally, since the incident and my leave, I have continued working on my mental health and life balance, and I continue to take steps that are making me a better person, leader, husband and dad," Baumgartner said in the statement.

According to a criminal complaint, Baumgartner was arrested Sept. 20 in a Duluth parking ramp after the vehicle he was in rolled through a gate. He was found unresponsive with an open container of vodka in the vehicle. A blood sample revealed a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.295, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

"I apologize to you for the justifiable concern this has caused," Baumgartner said of the reports. "... I pledge to work tirelessly to rebuild any fractures in trust that have occurred. I look forward to our bold 2023 action plan that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on business conditions, community progress, and economic development. For the time being and as the legal process unfolds, my priorities are my work and taking the steps needed to support my family and protect their privacy."

Baumgartner has been chamber president since July 2021.