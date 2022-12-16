SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth chamber president responds to DWI allegations

Matt Baumgartner sent a statement to Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce members Thursday apologizing for causing concern and revealing he has received addiction counseling.

060621.N.DNT.LAKEWALK.C03.jpg
Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner speaks during the dedication of the new Lakewalk in June 2021.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
December 15, 2022 06:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner apologized to chamber members in an email as "undoubtedly troubling" news surfaced that he was charged with second-degree driving while intoxicated in September. Baumgartner pleaded not guilty to the two charges earlier this week.

"I am sorry for this as it is undoubtedly troubling to you, not just as a chamber member but as someone who drives Duluth's streets," Baumgartner said of the allegations. "It is certainly troubling to me as well."

In the Thursday statement, Baumgartner said he continues to decline to comment on the charges under advice of his legal counsel. However, he did tell members he took "a much-needed and overdue" medical leave in the past three months to receive counseling from Hazelden Betty Ford, a Minnesota-based addiction treatment facility.

Man talking.
Local
RELATED: Duluth chamber president charged for allegedly driving drunk
Matt Baumgartner's blood-alcohol concentration was more than triple the state threshold for drunken driving charges.
December 14, 2022 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

"Additionally, since the incident and my leave, I have continued working on my mental health and life balance, and I continue to take steps that are making me a better person, leader, husband and dad," Baumgartner said in the statement.

According to a criminal complaint, Baumgartner was arrested Sept. 20 in a Duluth parking ramp after the vehicle he was in rolled through a gate. He was found unresponsive with an open container of vodka in the vehicle. A blood sample revealed a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.295, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I apologize to you for the justifiable concern this has caused," Baumgartner said of the reports. "... I pledge to work tirelessly to rebuild any fractures in trust that have occurred. I look forward to our bold 2023 action plan that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on business conditions, community progress, and economic development. For the time being and as the legal process unfolds, my priorities are my work and taking the steps needed to support my family and protect their privacy."

Baumgartner has been chamber president since July 2021.

Related Topics: DULUTHDULUTH CHAMBER OF COMMERCECRIME AND COURTS
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler