Duluth chamber president charged for allegedly driving drunk

DULUTH — Matt Baumgartner, president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, pleaded not guilty earlier this week to two counts of second-degree driving while intoxicated.

The charges stem from his arrest at 7:35 p.m. Sept. 20, after law enforcement officials responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle that had rolled through a gate at the Medical District Parking Ramp, 302 E. First St. A criminal complaint said Baumgartner, 39, was found inside a Nissan Pathfinder that contained an open container of vodka.

Officers reported he had alcohol on his breath, “could barely open his eyes and was unable to speak.”

After authorities obtained a search warrant, personnel at St. Luke’s hospital drew a sample of Baumgartner’s blood at 9:36 p.m. Later analysis of that sample by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.295. That’s more than triple Minnesota’s legal threshold of 0.08.

Baumgartner was convicted for impaired driving Aug. 10, 2017, making this his alleged second offense within the past 10 years and also contributing to gross misdemeanor charges.

Matt Baumgartner, president of the Canal Park Business Association, speaks during the dedication of the new Lakewalk on June 5, 2021. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

When contacted by the News Tribune regarding the incident, Baumgartner responded with the following statement: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to comment at this time.”

Aaron Kelly, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, said he was not at liberty to discuss personnel matters at the organization but did confirm he was notified Oct. 24 of Baumgartner's alleged impaired driving infraction.

Baumgartner’s arrest occurred shortly after the chamber announced that Daniel Fanning had been hired as its new vice president of strategy and policy and executive director of the newly launched Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The chamber has garnered recent media attention following the Nov. 10 dismissal of Martha Bremer, an eight-year chamber employee who served as director of its well-known FUSE and Leadership Duluth programs. Bremer said her employment was terminated after she raised concerns about the process by which Fanning was hired.

Bremer has retained legal counsel and said she intends to file a wrongful termination suit.

Baumgartner earlier told the News Tribune that human resource and legal consultants were involved throughout the process of Bremer’s dismissal and maintained it was “completely unrelated to the establishment of a foundation and/or any other personnel matters."

This story originally misstated when Chamber Board Chair Aaron Kelly was notified of Baumgartner's arrest. It was updated at 7:13 p.m. Dec. 14 with the proper date. The News Tribune regrets the error.