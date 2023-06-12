Duluth businessman sent to prison for child sexual abuse

DULUTH — A well-known West Duluth businessman was ordered Monday to serve six years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

William Arthur Kalligher, 62, received the guideline sentence from Judge David Johnson after pleading guilty in April to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

William Arthur Kalligher

Johnson rejected the defendant's request for leniency, stating "prison is the appropriate answer" for the man who admitted to multiple instances of misconduct toward the girl when she was approximately 13-14 years old.

"The enormity of what you’ve done has struck with me since you entered the plea," the judge told Kalligher. "It’s just amazing to me what happened here."

Kalligher, best known as owner of the now-shuttered Gannucci's Italian Market, uttered only a few words at the hearing. Clean-shaven and wearing a gray dress shirt, he was placed in handcuffs and led from the courtroom to immediately begin serving his sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just want to see him get what he deserves," the victim said earlier in the hearing. "I want to see him get at least five or six years, because that’s what he took from me."

Kalligher was first charged in State District Court in December 2021 after police said they were alerted to "numerous sexual assault allegations" in summer 2021.

The female victim told investigators that Kalligher had taken off her clothes and touched her. She said Kalligher would be "high on marijuana" at the time and that the touching occurred on at least three occasions, according to a criminal complaint.

He also had been charged in a second case in which he was accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching a young boy. However, that case was dismissed as part of his plea agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Prosecutor Vicky Wanta urged the judge to impose the 72-month term, the maximum allowed under the agreement. She described Kalligher as a "nightmare" toward the victims and argued "the need for punishment to ensure public safety far outweighs any treatment options available to him."

"He took away the joy and safety from this young girl. And he took it over and over again," Wanta said. "He is a selfish man who has taken something that he can never give back."

Defense attorneys K. Scott Belfry and David Keegan argued Kalligher is particularly amenable to treatment. They sought a probationary sentence that would have included at least a year in custody at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center, which offers a sex offender program.

"He seeks redemption for the wrongs he has done," Belfry said. "He is truly sorry for what has transpired."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalligher notably operated Gannucci's, 301 N. Central Ave., to critical acclaim and a national television appearance on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Formerly a professional cook and refrigeration business owner, he took over the family business, then known as Italian Village, in 2011 and ran it until it quietly liquidated in August 2021.

However, the defense team and family focused on a less-publicized part of Kalligher's story: the operation of the West Duluth Hotel, a still-operating rooming house above the Spirit Valley restaurant. The apartments serve many people who struggle with homelessness, mental illness, chemical dependency and serious criminal records.

"I know my father and I know he is a wonderful man," Michael Kalligher wrote in a letter to the court. "He has owned his sin and has never hidden from it. ... I've watched this man take care of people that were far past a second chance in his building."

Wanta, however, said Kalligher "had years to stop the abuse." The prosecutor said his church learned of an abuse allegation in 2005 and forgave him, but he never sought any treatment until he was criminally charged well over a decade later.

Kalligher also blamed the victim and sought to cast himself as the victim in a psychosexual evaluation, Wanta said.

The victim, in her statement, described the experience as "humiliating" and "dehumanizing." She said she continues to struggle with depression and anxiety and has trouble trusting people and building relationships, especially with men.

Judge Johnson took a few minutes to quietly process all the comments before rendering his decision. He acknowledged that Kalligher has done good deeds for vulnerable populations, but added: "Part of me wonders if that was to make up for the absolutely monstrous things you’ve done. ... I don’t know."

The judge said probation may be appropriate for another crime, but having heard the impact on the victim, he declined to depart from guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







Kalligher, who had been free on bond since his arraignment, will need to spend the next four years in prison before he is eligible for supervised release. He will then be subject to 10 years of conditional release.

Belfry said his client was prepared to serve time, whether in prison or local confinement, and made prior arrangements for his son, Josh, to assume management of the apartments.

County Attorney Kim Maki thanked the Duluth Police Department for a successful investigation.

“While we recognize that there will never be an amount of prison time that can adequately compensate for the indescribable acts through which the victim survived, we are happy with the sentencing decision," she said. "We wish the victim and her family well and hope this will be a small step in the victim’s long journey towards healing.”