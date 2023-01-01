99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth breaks December snowfall record on New Year's Eve

The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday.

Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Someone sits on a rock over looking the waves splash against the snow and ice covered Stoney Point on Lake Superior on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 31, 2022 06:58 PM
DULUTH — With just a few hours left before the calendar flipped to 2023, Duluth broke its December snowfall record.

The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, reporting that 0.8 inches of snow recorded at its 6 p.m. observation was enough to bring the city's snowfall total to 44.7 inches for the month. The total broke the previous record of 43.3 inches set in 1950, according to the tweet.

Snow was still falling when the observation was taken, the tweet said, which means additional accumulation will likely be added to the record-breaking total.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
