Duluth breaks December snowfall record on New Year's Eve
The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday.
DULUTH — With just a few hours left before the calendar flipped to 2023, Duluth broke its December snowfall record.
The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, reporting that 0.8 inches of snow recorded at its 6 p.m. observation was enough to bring the city's snowfall total to 44.7 inches for the month. The total broke the previous record of 43.3 inches set in 1950, according to the tweet.
Snow was still falling when the observation was taken, the tweet said, which means additional accumulation will likely be added to the record-breaking total.
With 8 tenths of an inch of snow for our 6 PM CST ob tonight. This puts us over the top for the month of December and into 1st place. We'd like to thank our staff for all the measurements and also like to thank the letters H and O for their efforts. #WeAreNumber1 ❄🥳🎉 https://t.co/pc2Nej7VE5— NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) January 1, 2023