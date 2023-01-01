Duluth breaks December snowfall record on New Year's Eve

DULUTH — With just a few hours left before the calendar flipped to 2023, Duluth broke its December snowfall record.

The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, reporting that 0.8 inches of snow recorded at its 6 p.m. observation was enough to bring the city's snowfall total to 44.7 inches for the month. The total broke the previous record of 43.3 inches set in 1950, according to the tweet.

Snow was still falling when the observation was taken, the tweet said, which means additional accumulation will likely be added to the record-breaking total.