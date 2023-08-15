Duluth-based nonprofit earns accolades

DULUTH — Udac recently received the 2023 Organizational Best Practice Award from the National Association of People Supporting Employment First.

The nonprofit organization provides programs and services to enhance the roles, employment and community engagement for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health challenges.

During the pandemic, Udac underwent a transformation to place its clients into more visible job opportunities. The change stemmed from a work group held with its stakeholders in 2021, where clients indicated a strong desire to be out in the community rather than working behind the scenes.

"Where people wanted to be was always in the community," Director of Operations Ann Dahl said. "When we developed the tools with the programs and the ability to support them differently in the community than we did before ... their lives were transformed in terms of what they can do, who they know, the possibilities that opened up."

Udac is located in the Joseph and Nancy Bullyan Center at 4724 Mike Colalillo Drive. It serves more than 70 clients and has the capacity to serve up to 150 people.

Udac's mission, values and vision. Contributed / Udac

"The award really acknowledges our efforts in breaking down barriers and stereotypes, not just for the individuals we're privileged to serve, but also in terms of the community and community stereotypes, and the ways in which they view people with disabilities and what it is that's possible," Udac Director Karen Herman said.

Udac was nominated for the award by the University of Minnesota Institute on Community Integration , along with the Minnesota Department of Human services, for using the most updated, evidence-based process to help people with employment barriers to find employment. Udac was recognized in June for successfully implementing strategies to support those with disabilities to work and further their career path in an inclusive workforce.

"We provide support without fostering dependency," said Dahl. "Support can be too much — over-serving individuals where they don't have the opportunity to show what they're capable of because it's quicker, faster and easier for either the people they work with or their job and the traditional job coach to just do it for them. We're really building the format for people to succeed in."

In addition to its work with the institute, Herman said: "We work with the University of Massachusetts-Boston in terms of their institute on community inclusion and we're reaching out across the country to learn from other organizations on what are best practices that we can bring back." According to Herman, organizations statewide are looking to Udac as an example and for mentorship.

Prior to the change in format, Udac's programs were primarily in-house, with periodic opportunities to go out into the community in congregate group settings with other clients in the program.

Cindy Johns-Giesen said her children have gained newfound confidence and increased independence, both professionally and personally, as a result of the change in programming at Udac.

"Going from getting a ride and having their career coach there all day — to now going on the bus on their own and doing the route, and being at work on their own — were those steps of advancement," Johns-Giesen said.

Her daughter, Jess Giesen, 49, works at Central Health Wellness Center, where she washes, dries, folds and puts away towels.

Udac client Jess Giesen works at Central Health Wellness Center to launder towels. Contributed / Udac

"Now I just have a routine, I know what to do," Jess said. "Now I'm independent."

For Johns-Giesen's son, Ben Giesen, 46, vacuuming an apartment building was difficult for him when first hired by Titanium Partners.

"The cord can be tangled up, or the suction isn't as good," Ben said. At the end of the day, Ben said he feels satisfied with the work he does.

Udac client Ben Giesen works for Titanium Partners to vacuum an apartment building. Contributed / Udac

Udac's new approach has enabled her children's self-determination, independence and problem-solving abilities to shine, Johns-Giesen said.

"That level of confidence is so much better because they're not having their hand held all day. They have to think for themselves and it's been good. Yet, their career coach is available if they run across a problem in how to deal with something," Johns-Giesen added.

Transportation is another common barrier faced by individuals with developmental disabilities, Johns-Giesen explained. At first, her son started out with a career coach and received rides to work.

"Then they went on the bus with him, stayed with him all day and helped him learn the job. ... Eventually, when he learned the route, he could go on his own and they'd meet him at the bus stop. Now they don't even have to do that. He also had to cross some busy streets," Johns-Giesen said.

The siblings have also learned how to interact with the public.

"Before, they had a career coach with them all the time and they didn't have much to do with people," said Johns-Giesen. "They're more integrated into the company that they work for now, rather than their crew."

Joanne Steinke's son, Joshua Haug, 40, has been involved with Udac since he graduated high school in 2002. Haug works at Essentia Gym, where he washes, dries, folds and puts away towels. He also works at Loll Designs, where he boxes cushions.

"He's been at those jobs three-plus years and pretty independent at them all. I think somebody goes just to make sure he signs in and that he catches the bus, but other than that, he does his own thing," Steinke said.

Although Haug faces intellectual challenges in addition to navigating the communication barriers of a tracheotomy tube, he enjoys going to work and interacting with others.

"I'll admit, I was a little questionable when Udac changed format. What a fool I was to be negative there for a period of time because it's great for Josh," Steinke said.

Haug was recently nominated by his colleagues as Employee of the Month at Loll Designs, Steinke said.

A Udac client at work in 2023. Contributed / Udac

"I feel good as a parent because I know he's out in the world and I know the people at his work are being receptive to him. They're including him in their environment and that's so important for a parent to know that their son or daughter is valued — not only where they work, but by the people that they interact with," Steinke said.

According to Dahl, the change in format has provided Haug the opportunity to have co-workers that care about him and people that he knows that he'll see every day.

"The reality is this is transforming not just lives, but our community of Duluth and the way we work with businesses and the types of programs that we're implementing, whether it's business internships or exploring community and career programs, and self advocacy across the state," Dahl said.

Udac partners with the following businesses and organizations to support individuals of all abilities:



EasyLiving Services, LLC

Essentia Health

Loll Designs

Duluth Transit Authority

Northwood Children's Services

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

Titanium Partners

Super One Foods

Roufs Property Maintenance

Sammy's Pizza

Lake Superior Marine Museum Association

Minnesota Power

311

Duluth Public Schools

Harbor City International School

St. Louis County

City of Superior

Summit School

Mount Royal Market

DSW

Oneida

YMCA

General Cleaning Corp.

Culvers

Little Hearts Nursery and Preschool

Fosters

"Diversity and inclusion are just words, and we've used them a lot in this field," Herman said. "But what we're doing is putting integration and community integration and inclusion into action by the way in which we enact our programs.

"Every step along the way, the individuals that we've been privileged to work with and serve have exceeded the expectations of everyone around them."