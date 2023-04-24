99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth authorities identify mother, son killed in apartment fire

A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover funeral costs.

A woman in a purple dress with wearing a name tag and a man in a restaurant kitchen
Michelle "Micki" Olson, left, and her son, Patrick Olson.
Contributed / Michele Day
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 6:01 PM

DULUTH — The fire department released the names of a mother and son who died in an apartment fire at 631 E. Third St. on Saturday morning.

The victims are Michelle "Micki" Olson, 52, and her 24-year-old son, Patrick Olson, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, which was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Michelle Olson was rescued by firefighters who used a ladder truck to pluck her from a second-story window, but she died in a hospital later the same day.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the Olsons' funeral expenses.

That account says Micki died "surrounded by family" in the hospital and that she leaves behind a daughter, Amber, also Patrick's sister.

"Micki was a kind soul who worked hard and loved deeply," the GoFundMe page says. "She grew up in a tight-knit family, with whom she was very close. She was a self-proclaimed 'bookworm,' who enjoyed watching the adaptation of a book only after thoroughly enjoying the written version."

It went on to describe Micki as someone with "a quirky sense of humor" who "enjoyed a good laugh."

"Patrick was a nice young man who loved hanging out with friends and playing video games," the page says. "He was helpful and kind-hearted."

He also reportedly helped rescue neighbors and their pets when another fatal fire occurred in the same eight-plex in August 2020.

PREVIOUSLY

In all, three deadly fires now have occurred in the same building, following the most recent incident and another fire that claimed the life of another person in April 2021.

The St. Louis County Assessor's site lists the owner of the property as John D. Ramsay and the taxpayer as Timothy J. Johnson, who served as the apartment building's landlord.

Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
A hose runs from a hydrant to Tower 1 at the scene of a fatal fire in an apartment building at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and Third Street on Saturday.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Despite previous fires, Duluth Fire Deputy Chief of Life Safety Jon Otis said repairs had been made, the building was properly licensed and there were no open code violations on record at the time of the recent tragedy.

Two firefighters sustained burn injuries as they worked to rescue people from the building Saturday. They were taken to an urgent care unit, where they were treated and released.

A statement released by the Duluth Fire Department on Monday evening said: "The fire remains under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal's Office with assistance from the State Fire Marshal's Office. The DFD wishes to express their sincere condolences to the family of Michelle and Patrick Olson."

Other residents of the apartment building displaced by Saturday's fire are receiving assistance from the local Red Cross chapter.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
