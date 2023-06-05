99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth asks library, workforce center users for ideas

A redesign of the downtown location will be shaped by patrons' needs and wants. The public is invited to an open house Tuesday evening.

Long gray structure seen from the end
The city is looking at new plans for its downtown library, which could double as a workforce center in the future.
Clint Austin / 2019 File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 5:57 PM

DULUTH — As the city considers how best to reshape its downtown public library space, it is asking the public for guidance.

Toward that end, it has invited community members to an open house from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. Third St., where it will explore ideas for a shared facility that could one day house both the library and the Duluth Workforce Center.

"This is really the kickoff of the community input process for the library and workforce center redesign project," said Library Manager Carla Powers. "It's an open house. So, people are free to come and go."

Participants will be asked to fill out a survey available in advance online or on-site at the open house.

"The survey focuses on services, not on architectural elements of a building. People are being asked how often they use the library and the workforce center, what they use them for, what services they would like to see in a redesigned building and that type of thing," Powers said.

The current library has been flagged as outdated, inefficient and oversized for the amount of staff the city can afford to retain. Security issues also have emerged as a growing concern.

Powers said she hopes for broad community input from users of all ages and backgrounds. The event will feature children's activities, snacks and book giveaways

Additional input sessions will follow in the weeks to come, including some pop-up gatherings at community events across the city, before drawings for a new facility take shape. It's not yet clear if the existing downtown library will be remodeled or if a new structure might be built in its place.

But Powers said the whole process will rightly be driven by community members' needs and wants.

We do really want to have input from families, because moving forward, that's the future.
Library Manager Carla Powers

"We want the building to support the valued services we deliver," she said. "Right now, with the library, we're in the position of trying to make our services fit within our idiosyncratic building. But ideally, it would be the other way around, especially when we're looking at a partnership with the workforce center. If we are co-locating in a shared building, then we want to make sure that the building exists to serve both of our operations together, to support what both of us do."

The event seeks to gauge input from families, Powers said, "because moving forward, that's the future."

"That's what we're growing into. We're working with young families now and their children into the future. So, it's very important to hear from people who are going to be our current and future library patrons."

But above all, Powers hopes the gathering will be inclusive for people of all generations and walks of life.

"That's not to exclude anybody. The public library exists to serve the entire community. So, we really want to hear from everyone," she said.

Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
