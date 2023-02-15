Duluth-area man charged with sexually abusing 2 minors; authorities seek additional victims

DULUTH — A local man was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting two minors some 15 years ago, and authorities believe there are additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Clint Franklin Massie, 48, allegedly told authorities after his Friday arrest that he is a "sick person" and had been suppressing the memories for years. His arrest came after a multiweek investigation that started Jan. 24 and included detailed reports of multiple sexual assaults from both victims, who are now adults, according to a criminal complaint.

Clint Franklin Massie

Authorities also identified a third alleged victim who came forward to police in 2017 to report allegations against Massie, but ultimately decided against participating in a prosecution. Court documents indicate that all victims were known to Massie, who has addresses in Grand Lake and Lakewood townships.

According to the complaint:

One victim told investigators of four incidents that occurred when she was approximately 10-11 years old. She recalled Massie kissing her on the mouth and neck, and touching her breasts under her clothing.

The second victim told investigators she was 7 or 8 when Massie assaulted her. She said the defendant began rubbing her thighs before moving to her genital area and chest. She said a meeting was later conducted at her church, which Massie also attended, and he was instructed by a preacher to ask for forgiveness.

Massie, when arrested by police last week, allegedly acknowledged that he had been confronted by the younger victim and said there had been a "mistake."

"He did not deny the sexual abuse occurring, however he said that he simply couldn't remember if it had happened or not," the complaint notes.

Regarding the older victim, he admitted to once kissing her and said he also asked that victim for forgiveness after discussing the incident with his preacher. He allegedly went on to explain in the lengthy interview that he is a "lustful man" and a "touchy feely guy" but denied other allegations involving the older girl and said he never acted with sexual intent.

But Massie allegedly changed his tune after a break, telling investigators: "I don't want to make you guys feel like I'm innocent, because I'm not. I know I have touched kids inappropriately. I know that that happened."

In a written message Sunday from the St. Louis County Jail, he allegedly added: "Just want to clarify some things and make sure you understand that I don't want to deny anything. I am a sick person to do one of those things. I remember some but not all. I want to be clear I'm not denying it — just that I don't remember it. And probably did those things. It's hard to talk about and have suppressed for years."

Massie had been on the radar of law enforcement previously, as he was reported to have sexually abused a 5- or 6-year-old child on at least two occasions, including once at their church. That victim indicated she told her mother of the incident a few years later, and she was also taken to a meeting with Massie and church leadership.

While that victim reported the incident to police in 2017, St. Louis County prosecutor Jon Holets said his office later received word that the family did not wish to proceed with a case against Massie.

"While these allegations appear to be barred by statute, they are included in this complaint to prove defendant's intent, motive, modus operandi and absence of mistake," Holets wrote.

Massie was arraigned Tuesday morning in State District Court on four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, with Judge Shawn Pearson setting bail at $250,000 with conditions or $300,000 without. Jail records indicate Massie posted the figure and was released from custody by late afternoon.

"Law enforcement is aware of other potential child victims of sexual assault by defendant, all associated with him through his church membership," the complaint notes. "To date, law enforcement investigation into other victims remains ongoing."

Authorities did not specify Massie's church or indicate if they are investigating additional people related to the handling of the abuse claims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 218-336-4350 or 911. Resources for sexual assault and child abuse victims are also available from PAVSA (Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault) at 218-726-1931, First Witness Child Advocacy Center at 218-727-8353 or the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County at 218-749-4725.