Duluth area man accused of sexually abusing 2 minors

DULUTH — A Lakewood Township man went to the Public Safety Building on Sunday and confessed to St. Louis County sheriff's deputies that he sexually assaulted two minors over the course of several years, according to charges filed this week.

Patrick Neil Bruckelmyer, 40, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He allegedly told officers that he was coming forward with the information because he "does not want it to happen anymore."

Patrick Neil Bruckelmyer

A criminal complaint states that Bruckelmyer first confessed to a preacher, who then called Bruckelmyer's brother and asked him to drive the defendant to the police department.

In a statement, Bruckelmyer allegedly admitted to approximately 10 instances of touching and forced oral sex with one victim from preteen to early teen ages. He reportedly also admitted to touching another preteen's genitals on at least one occasion.

The two victims, who were known to Bruckelmyer, were interviewed separately on Tuesday and confirmed his numerous admissions of assault, according to the complaint.

Judge Eric Hylden set Bruckelmyer's bail at $150,000 without conditions or $15,000 with pretrial supervision, including electronic home monitoring and no contact with the victims. He remained in custody Thursday night.

While lacking any significant criminal history, Bruckelmyer could face significant prison time if convicted. First-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a presumptive 12 years under state sentencing guidelines.

His next court appearance is set for Feb. 7.