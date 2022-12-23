Duluth-area lawmakers eye special education spending, per-student funding hikes

DULUTH — A projected record $17.6 billion state budget surplus means there’ll be plenty of figurative hands out when the Minnesota Legislature convenes next month.

That means lawmakers will field requests for substantial funding increases for the state’s public schools. At a meeting with Duluth Public Schools officials and administrators Thursday, Duluth-area legislators indicated that their education priorities will include addressing the “cross subsidy” for special education and tying school districts’ per-student funding to inflation, both of which are at the top of the school district’s legislative wish list.

Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas said Wednesday.

"I'm very, very hopeful, in this session that we're going into, that we're going to be able to address some of the core pieces, the cross subsidy," said state Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth. "I'd also like to see us fix the education formula … to adjust for inflation."

“I’m very, very hopeful, in this session that we’re going into, that we’re going to be able to address some of the core pieces, the cross subsidy,” said state Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth. “I’d also like to see us fix the education formula … to adjust for inflation.”

The state apportions money to public school districts for each student enrolled there, and that money accounts for a large proportion of school districts’ yearly budgets. State lawmakers have often increased the amount of per-student money that formula spits out by, say, 2% in the first year of a biennium and 2% in the second. But those figures sometimes don’t match the steadily rising costs of goods and services and don’t encompass the entirety of a district’s revenue.

A plethora of public education leaders this year have asked for a 5% increase to that formula in the coming fiscal year, which would cover the 2023-24 school year, plus a 5% increase the year after that. That request generally includes indexing those figures for inflation as well — a push that exists alongside a similar one to have broader state budget projections take inflation into account.

The pair of proposed 5% increases sounds like a “leap” from more typical 2% hikes, School Board Chair Jill Lofald said, but she claimed that the district has received one-off injections of federal COVID-19 aid that amounted to a similarly large funding increase.

“What we’re getting in Duluth right now, and what we’re able to do with class sizes, interventionists, social workers, counselors, is what we should have had all the time,” she said. “We’re proving to our state and country that what you’re giving us now, because of the pandemic, is actually what you should have been giving us before the pandemic even came.”

The “cross subsidy” McEwen referred to is, in a nutshell, the general education money that Minnesota school districts spend on special education. K-12 education officials and administrators frequently decry the gap between the money they spend educating students with special needs and the money they receive for that purpose from the state and federal governments. That gap prompts them to spend general education money on special education, creating the subsidy that they frequently ask lawmakers to eliminate.

Duluth Public Schools spends about $11 million from its general education budget on special education, according to Superintendent John Magas.

“The cross subsidy is really important and I think will be one of our first bills out of the gate in the house,” state Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, told district officials. “We’ll be making sure that we’re serious about fixing the cross subsidy issues that you all know that you deal with all the time and are on your list again this year as no surprise.”

State Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, DFL-Duluth, spoke more broadly.

“How do we make sure that kids have full bellies, right? So that they can go to school and learn. And so looking at meals, rent and utility assistance, housing,” they said. “We know that it’s critical to be able to make sure that kids have a stable place so that they can grow and be curious and workers, and we can retain our teaching and education staff.”

Duluth school leaders earlier this month drafted a list of legislative priorities that calls for the pair of 5% funding formula increases and that they be indexed for inflation, among nine other items, including a request that the state “fully fund” the special education cross subsidy.

Also on the list were a sales tax exemption for materials the district is buying for its new headquarters next to the now-former site of Central High School, allowing school boards to renew operating levies without a broader public vote, broadening the uses for medium- and long-term maintenance funding, plus one-time payment for career and technical education and school safety.