News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth aquarium attendance reaches 20-year high

The Great Lakes Aquarium will seek nearly $700,000 in state bonding funds to refresh its operations and plan for new attractions.

FILE: Great Lakes Aquarium
Siberian sturgeon swim in a holding tank at the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth.
Bob King / 2016 file / News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
January 04, 2023 05:09 PM
DULUTH — For the first time in two decades, the Great Lakes Aquarium’s attendance cracked the 200,000-visitor mark last year.

In 2022, the aquarium welcomed 200,626 guests, besting the previous year, which also set a recent high, by more than 5%.

Aquarium leadership hopes to build on that momentum and aims to seek nearly $700,000 in state bonding funds to refresh a facility that’s about to turn 23 years old this summer.

Aquarium attendance.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

“So, there’s some updating that needs to be done, and I want to get ahead of it,” said Jay Walker, executive director of the aquarium. “We don’t want to find ourselves in the position of having to play catch-up.

“I think we’ve proven we’re a good investment,” he said, pointing to the aquarium’s continued attendance growth in recent years.

System upgrades could result in reduced power and water consumption, offering conservation benefits while also lowering the aquarium’s considerable operating expenses.

111521.N.DNT.AQUARIUM.C01.jpg
Walker said the aquarium’s parking lot is in need of attention as well — a project that’s expected to cost $130,000 alone.

The aquarium seeks to expand its popular education offerings by adding another classroom. Walker said the facility last received state bonding support to assist with its initial construction.

The aquarium stumbled initially, due to unrealistic expectations about the traffic it would generate and its ability to operate as a self-sustaining attraction. In 2002, the aquarium was temporarily closed to the public while debate raged about its future.

A wide view of the Great Lakes Aquarium lobby, with a giant model of an eelpout fish in the foreground and a group of people gathered at lower right near an art gallery space.
"Frank," the Great Lakes Aquarium's outsize eelpout sculpture, welcomes visitors to an opening reception for painter Kelly Schamberger's exhibit "Immersed in the Pause" at the Merrill Lynch Fine Arts Gallery on June 8.
Jay Gabler / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Since then, the aquarium has found firmer footing, and Walker, who has been with the facility since day one, said it’s exciting to see the organization growing anew and planning for the future.

“I want to keep this organization successful, and one of the ways to do that is to make sure that it’s updated, to make sure all the systems are working and we’re optimizing this facility as much as we can,” Walker said.

“I feel we’re a strong corner of our tourism industry, attracting people to come to Duluth. But we’re also a mission-driven organization that works to teach people about the importance of Lake Superior,” he said.

Besides seeking bonding funds to support the aquarium’s critical infrastructure needs, the organization also intends to request more than $75,000 in planning funds.

111521.N.DNT.AQUARIUM.C04.jpg
Great Lakes Aquarium Executive Director Jay Walker stands near a new exhibit, “H2O: Watersheds at Work,” on Nov. 11, 2021.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“This is a great time to look ahead at the areas where we can grow as a facility,” Walker said. “As an attraction, you want to keep changing. One of the secrets to our recent success has been changing exhibits and programming. That’s just so important to keep bringing people in."

Where the aquarium’s attendance numbers often peaked in the summer and dropped off in the spring and fall, Walker said they’re now holding strong into those shoulder-season months.

“We’ve been really surprised with that. There have been weekends in the fall and spring of last year where the numbers were like we would see on a good day in the summer,” he said.

Walker said the aquarium’s popularity as a unique wedding and event venue also has grown considerably in recent years.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
