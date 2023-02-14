Duluth approves plan to tighten security at downtown parking ramp

DULUTH — After a lengthy discussion and a failed effort to table a resolution that would provide $165,000 in spending to beef up security and restrict access at a downtown parking ramp, city councilors unified in their support for the investment Monday night.

While at large Councilor Azrin Awal ultimately joined her peers in a unanimous vote authorizing the expenditure for the Tech Village ramp, she described feeling deeply conflicted about the decision.

Awal said she understood the public safety concerns but also worried for the welfare of homeless people who have turned to ramps as a last-ditch source of shelter. She suggested additional security and barriers to public entry could have negative effects.

“I am concerned that having these things go up, that’s going to push individuals who are in such crises in their life into another ramp,” Awal said.

Azrin Awal

Noah Schuchman, chief administrative officer, said people have used downtown ramps to engage in public defecation, drug use, confrontational behavior and have often left behind used syringes. He said these types of problems have occurred in other ramps as well, but the Tech Village structure has been the greatest source of complaints, making it the city’s first priority, with other ramps likely to be subsequently addressed, as adequate resources become available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awal suggested the city could do more to provide public restrooms downtown, receptacles where people could safely dispose of used syringes and perhaps even managed injection sites.

“The behaviors we are talking about may be associated with individuals experiencing homelessness. And it’s not their fault. Addiction is not their fault. It’s a medical condition that the community needs to provide resources for. So, that’s why I’m feeling a little uncomfortable with this,” she said.

However, 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf said she talked to Ben Hatfield, CEO of the Human Development Center, a local organization that works with vulnerable individuals, and he supports the enhanced ramp security, even though it would likely mean fewer people freely seeking shelter there.

“We really need to divert these individuals and help them into spaces and places where they can get the proper care and services they need," Randorf said. "And that isn’t in the dark corners and recesses of these structures.”

Roz Randorf

Randorf noted that the city is taking action to address the problem of homelessness in other, more productive ways than maintaining free access to parking ramps for unintended purposes. She pointed to the city’s recent dedication of $19.2 million in federal pandemic relief to foster the development of more affordable housing and its decision to spend another $1.8 million for crisis intervention outreach to help people struggling with homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse.

“The city is committed to the people who use that ramp on a daily basis," Schuchman said. "But the city is also committed to those in need of housing and support." He also pointed to the city’s ongoing collaboration with Stepping on Up, a local initiative to end homelessness.

Like Awal, 2nd District Councilor Mike Mayou said he also wrestled with the decision and the need to respect the human dignity of both parking customers and others who may be using the ramp for shelter.

Council President Janet Kennedy said a new security camera system could prove useful in multiple ways besides discouraging misbehavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Kennedy. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It’s a way to identify people who maybe are there, to get them the help they need. Right now, we don’t know who they are. We don’t know what their needs are. With the cameras and other systems, we will actually be able to get an idea who’s been going there,” she said.

In addition to cameras, the ramp would be equipped with quick-close doors to allow vehicles to exit and enter the structure with minimal opportunity for a passerby to use that opportunity to gain entrance. Meanwhile, pedestrian access would be restricted by requiring users to scan a parking ticket to unlock exterior doors.

Schuchman noted that if people decide to stop using public ramps due to safety concerns and sanitation issues, the city will be deprived of the very parking revenue stream it depends upon to take care of them.