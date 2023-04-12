99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth ambush shooting results in 20-year prison term

A woman who has since pleaded guilty to a murder in northwestern Minnesota still awaits trial in the 2020 Central Hillside neighborhood case.

courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 3:03 PM

DULUTH — A man has been sentenced to the statutory maximum 20 years in prison for his role in a 2020 ambush shooting in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

Seneca Warrior Steeprock, 41, of Jordan, Minnesota, received the sentence Monday from Judge Leslie Beiers after a jury in February found him guilty of aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

Seneca Warrior Steeprock.jpg
Seneca Warrior Steeprock

Steeprock also received five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, but that term will be served concurrently.

He was one of two people charged with shooting Cameron Maurice Jones at least eight times while he lay in a bed — a case that has ties to two homicides in northwestern Minnesota.

The second alleged shooter, Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Duluth, still awaits trial in the case. However, she has since pleaded guilty in federal court to an August 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation and faces significant prison time.

The attempt on Jones' life was believed to be connected to a Bemidji-area homicide, committed by Cutbank's brother in November 2020. The victim in that case was Charles "Chucky" Kingbird, 29. But according to court documents, Jones and Montana Cutbank had a "contentious history," and Jones' family believed he, not Kingbird, was the intended victim of that shooting.

Alexia Gahgigay Mary Cutbank.jpg
Alexia Gahgigay Mary Cutbank

Court documents indicate Jones, then 20, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, was lying prone on a bed when Steeprock and Alexia Cutbank burst in and fired more than a dozen shots in an attack that had been discussed in advance with Montana Cutbank.

A Duluth police officer found a woman dragging Jones along a sidewalk near the apartment, 1 W. Fourth St., on the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2020. He was unable to provide information at the time, but a woman said two suspects had entered an upper apartment and apparently fired multiple guns. She added that Jones received a call immediately beforehand and seemed to know the perpetrators.

Hospital staff stated that the victim had been shot approximately eight or nine times. Two bullets had been removed from his body, but others were not deemed safe to remove. Another bullet was recovered from Jones' clothing, while officers found 14 casings in the apartment and several bullets lodged in the floor and walls of a bedroom, according to the criminal complaints.

Police said they determined Jones arrived in Duluth on Dec. 27 and had made contact with a relative and with Cutbank — something that had concerned Jones' family. Relatives reportedly told police they believed Montana Cutbank had attempted to kill Jones during a meeting in November, but Kingbird went in his place and was executed.

Montana Cutbank, 23, had been charged earlier that month with intentional second-degree murder. He subsequently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

Montana Oshki Ayaabe Cutbank.jpg
Montana Oshki Ayaabe Cutbank

Investigators at the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force reportedly confirmed to Duluth police that Montana Cutbank was rumored to have "an issue" with Jones, and the complaints state that Alexia Cutbank was heard telling her brother in a jail call that she was "going to set someone up and knows where he is at." That call allegedly took place less than two hours before Jones was shot.

In subsequent calls, the siblings allegedly spoke cryptically, with Alexia Cutbank stating that "she took care of that thing," and mentioning that Steeprock was present. Montana Cutbank then placed a call to another woman, asking her to check on an obituary for Jones, according to court documents.

Police said they found Jones' car at the Gateway Tower Apartments in downtown Duluth and arrested Cutbank and Steeprock as they attempted to get into the vehicle.

Court documents state that a 9 mm handgun was found in Cutbank's purse, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension firearm testing indicated the weapon was responsible for firing seven of the shell casings located at the shooting scene.

Two pistol holders were also discovered in the apartment where Cutbank had been staying, and another firearm was found buried in snow where Steeprock initially tried to flee police, according to court documents. The gun also allegedly was consistent with evidence seized at the crime scene.

In yet another jail call to her brother after the shooting, Cutbank allegedly referred to Steeprock by name, expressing uncertainty over whether he was a "rat" and explicitly stating that he was a "shooter," Judge Beiers noted in an order declining to dismiss Steeprock's charges, also pointing to the firearm evidence and witness statements regarding two shooters.

Cutbank's trial has yet to be scheduled. However, she will be sentenced in federal court Tuesday for the killing of Daniel Alan Johnson, 23, in Red Lake. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Cutbank was accompanied by two other people when she entered a garage where Johnson was living, shooting him multiple times and wounding a second victim.

Cutbank pleaded guilty last September to second-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. She faces approximately 17-27 years under the terms of a plea agreement, with prosecutors this week recommending 23 years to Senior Judge Susan Richard Nelson.

