Duluth advises residents to clear snow from gas meters, vents

DULUTH — After a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow, city officials are reminding residents to remove snow from gas meters and make sure vents for furnaces, boilers and clothes dryers are not blocked.

Preventive action can head off unscheduled gas outages or even a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

City staff recommend people use hand tools when working around a gas meter and avoid striking the equipment. They also advise against using an open flame or anything else that could cause ignition.

Residents are encouraged to make sure their homes are equipped with working carbon monoxide detectors, placed so that they will be heard by all, day or night.

If anyone smells gas or suspects a carbon monoxide buildup, vacate the premises and call the city of Duluth/Comfort Systems at 218-730-4100 or the 911 emergency line.