Drought kept Lake Superior water level flat in June
It usually rises nearly 3 inches over the month.
DULUTH — The intense drought that hit the Northland for May and much of June helped keep Lake Superior from rising its usual amount in June.
The International Lake Superior Board of Control said the big lake’s water level remained unchanged in June, a month it usually goes up by about nearly 3 inches.
As annual spring increase approaches, Lake Superior expected to stay below long-term average level.
The lake now sits 7.4 inches above the long-term average for July 1 and 3.1 inches above the level July 1, 2022.
Lake Superior usually rises from April to September, then falls throughout the winter.
Lake Huron and Lake Michigan declined by nearly a half-inch in June, a month they usually rise 2 inches. The lakes are 3.5 inches above average, but 5.5 inches below the July 1 level of 2022.
