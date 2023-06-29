Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Drought kept Lake Superior water level flat in June

It usually rises nearly 3 inches over the month.

Canal Park at dusk
The level of Lake Superior remained unchanged in June, a month it usually rises by nearly three inches, thanks to drought that gripped the region in May and much of June.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

DULUTH — The intense drought that hit the Northland for May and much of June helped keep Lake Superior from rising its usual amount in June.

The International Lake Superior Board of Control said the big lake’s water level remained unchanged in June, a month it usually goes up by about nearly 3 inches.

People watching Coast Guard tugboat travel through ice
Local
FROM APRIL: Lake Superior water level remains below normal
As annual spring increase approaches, Lake Superior expected to stay below long-term average level.
April 04, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

The lake now sits 7.4 inches above the long-term average for July 1 and 3.1 inches above the level July 1, 2022.

Lake Superior usually rises from April to September, then falls throughout the winter.

Lake Huron and Lake Michigan declined by nearly a half-inch in June, a month they usually rise 2 inches. The lakes are 3.5 inches above average, but 5.5 inches below the July 1 level of 2022.

