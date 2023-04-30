Driver killed after collision with semi-truck in Superior

SUPERIOR — The driver of a sport-utility vehicle was pronounced dead after a collision with the rear of a semi-truck in the city of Superior on Saturday afternoon, April 29.

At 1:35 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, following the semi-truck traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection with 41st Avenue East, struck the back of the truck, left the roadway, shearing off a light pole; and came to rest in the front yard of a residence.

The driver, a 78-year-old man from Superior, was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained injuries that proved to be fatal, despite life-saving efforts attempted on the scene. The semi-truck driver, a 21-year-old man from Manitoba, Canada, was not injured.

Names of the involved parties have not been released pending the notification of next of kin. The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Superior Police Department.