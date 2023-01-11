99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison

He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of the Barnum teen in 1999.

Donald Blom
Teri Cadeau
By Teri CadeauLaura Butterbrodt
January 11, 2023 11:22 AM
MOOSE LAKE — The man convicted of the 1999 kidnapping and murder of Katie Poirier, 19, of Barnum, has died while serving life in prison, according to Aaron Swanum, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Katie Poirier
Katie Poirier

Donald Albin Blom, 73, served 23 years of a life sentence for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Poirier. The Department of Corrections has not yet released information about the date or location of his death.

Poirier was working an overnight shift at the Moose Lake DJ's Expressway on May 26, 1999. Grainy footage from a surveillance camera captured a man forcing Poirier out of the gas station. Poirier's body was never discovered, but some of Poirier's remains, including a recently filled tooth, were found on Blom's property nearly a month later.

Blom initially confessed to the murder, then later recanted the confession, claiming that solitary confinement and medications caused him to confess. Blom was a registered sex offender involved in five known cases of kidnapping or sexual assault prior to Poirier's murder.

Blom's trial took 12 weeks and included testimony from over 50 witnesses, including two women Blom kidnapped in 1983. The jury took 10 hours to convict Blom.

Katie Poirier. file / News Tribune
The Vault
READ MORE: 20 years after Poirier kidnapping, some laws improve while others remain the same
"Out of that tragedy a lot of advancements have come, and we'll continue to seek more."
May 25, 2019 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Andee Erickson

Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
