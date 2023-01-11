Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison

MOOSE LAKE — The man convicted of the 1999 kidnapping and murder of Katie Poirier, 19, of Barnum, has died while serving life in prison, according to Aaron Swanum, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Katie Poirier

Donald Albin Blom, 73, served 23 years of a life sentence for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Poirier. The Department of Corrections has not yet released information about the date or location of his death.

Poirier was working an overnight shift at the Moose Lake DJ's Expressway on May 26, 1999. Grainy footage from a surveillance camera captured a man forcing Poirier out of the gas station. Poirier's body was never discovered, but some of Poirier's remains, including a recently filled tooth, were found on Blom's property nearly a month later.

Blom initially confessed to the murder, then later recanted the confession, claiming that solitary confinement and medications caused him to confess. Blom was a registered sex offender involved in five known cases of kidnapping or sexual assault prior to Poirier's murder.

Blom's trial took 12 weeks and included testimony from over 50 witnesses, including two women Blom kidnapped in 1983. The jury took 10 hours to convict Blom.