News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Doctor disputes claim of stairway fall in Duluth boy's death

A neurosurgeon testified that Cameron Gordon, 3, appeared to suffer severe abuse shortly before he was admitted to the hospital, undercutting the account of defendant Jordan Carter.

carter,jordan.jpg
Jordan William Carter
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
January 05, 2023 06:49 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — A boy's fatal head injuries were inconsistent with a fall down the stairs more than 24 hours before he was rushed to the hospital, a doctor testified Thursday.

Dr. Albert Meric, a neurosurgeon at Essentia Health in Duluth, meticulously described the severe brain injuries suffered by 3-year-old Cameron Gordon in September 2020, contradicting an account from a man allegedly responsible for his death.

"It was clear from a clinical standpoint that some new event occurred on (the day of his admission) because the scan was a fatal scan," Meric told the court, "and Cameron was near death when it occurred."

Local
PREVIOUSLY: Trial in Lakeside boy's death pushed back to 2023
Jordan Carter's defense team has retained medical experts and expects to present contrary opinions in the 2020 death of Cameron Gordon.
July 21, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Jordan William Carter, 32, of Duluth, the former fiance of the boy's mother, is challenging a count of unintentional second-degree murder. Cameron was in Carter's care at their Lakeside neighborhood home when he became unresponsive Sept. 4, 2020.

Meric, who treated Cameron that evening, testified that the injuries he observed were most consistent with "abusive head trauma" — a newer term for what was commonly referred to in the past as shaken baby syndrome.

FILE: Cameron Joseph Gordon
Cameron Joseph Gordon

"The brain can move around, but very rarely does it tear a vein," Meric testified in his several hours on the witness stand. "It takes a substantial amount of force to tear a vein. But that’s what appears to have happened in Cameron’s case, on each side of the brain."

Carter told police that he was in the kitchen preparing dinner Sept. 3 when he heard Cameron fall down the stairs at their home on the 4800 block of East Colorado Street. He said he went to check on the child and saw that he "bounced up like it's no big deal," but later vomited on two occasions and didn't eat for the rest of the day. He claimed Cameron appeared back to normal the next day until he "just went down" and could not be roused.

Court records indicate Carter's defense team has retained at least three medical experts to review medical records, and they are expected to present testimony in support of his account upon the close of the state's case.

But staff at Essentia quickly suspected child abuse, with police body camera footage played in the courtroom Thursday showing Meric questioning Carter and Cameron's mother, Heather Bouchard, about whether he had been shaken. They denied that.

News
FROM 2020: Duluth man arrested after homicide of child in Lakeside
The man has been taken into custody for charges relating to the death of a 3-year-old in early September.
December 17, 2020 06:04 PM
 · 
By  News Tribune

Meric, under questioning from St. Louis County prosecutor Vicky Wanta, testified that a CT scan indicated the child suffered acute bilateral subdural hematomas — more simply, severe injuries that result in bleeding from both sides of the brain. He said the color of the injuries pointed to the damage occurring the day he was brought to the hospital.

"In terms of what we actually see in the real world, for 3-year-olds, it is extremely rare to see subdural hematomas from a fall down the stairs, and when we do we would expect it to be unilateral (on one side of the brain), not bilateral," Meric testified. "But it’s extremely rare to develop a subdural hematoma in the first place."

The doctor also diagnosed cerebral edema — swelling on both sides of the brain, creating compression in the internal structures of the organ — and extensive hemorrhaging throughout both retinas.

"The bottom line is that with accidental trauma — car accidents or a baseball ball or a fall to a hard surface — those injuries are almost 100% localized to one eye," Meric testified. "They’re almost always 100% isolated to the posterior pole of the retina, the area around the optic disc."

Defense attorney Eric Olson attempted to get the doctor to agree that a stairway fall was at least theoretically possible, citing a case involving a 7-year-old who was reported to die with similar injuries. But Meric said that case involved "much more force of impact" and continued to maintain that child abuse is easily the most common explanation for injuries of Cameron's nature.

Dr. Katherine Kruse, a pediatric critical care specialist, treated Cameron the next morning at Children's Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis. She testified Thursday that her primary diagnosis was cerebral herniation — explaining that swelling essentially causes brain tissue to squeeze down on the only opening within the skull, the brainstem.

Echoing Meric's testimony, she explained that Cameron had fixed, dilated pupils, lacked reflexes and was unresponsive to painful stimuli. She said his body could not supply oxygenated blood to the organs, and he only remained breathing due to a ventilator. Kruse pronounced Cameron neurologically dead on the afternoon of Sept. 5, and medical intervention ceased after his organs could be donated.

Reports indicate that Cameron also had a number of other injuries and bruises on his body, including a healing rib fracture that was estimated to be several weeks old. The prosecution has cited other evidence of Carter's guilt — including a text message he reportedly sent to Bouchard on Sept. 4 describing the boy as "Satan" — but Olson has described his client as a loving father figure who would not have harmed Cameron.

Carter last week waived his right to a jury and is proceeding with a bench trial before Judge Theresa Neo. Testimony began Tuesday and is expected to continue into next week, after which attorneys will submit written closing arguments before Neo renders a verdict.

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
