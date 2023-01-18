STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
DNR to consider 'credible miners' for Nashwauk site after legal fight over terminated mineral leases ends

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Mesabi Metallics' challenge of the DNR's decision to terminate the company's leases.

A crane sits next to the partly constructed Mesabi Metallics pelletizing building.
A crane sits next to the partly constructed Mesabi Metallics pelletizing building.
Steve Kuchera / 2018 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Jimmy Lovrien
January 18, 2023 01:33 PM
DULUTH — Minnesota regulators will consider proposals by "credible miners" to develop and mine on state leases near Nashwauk after the state's top court declined to take up a case challenging the 2021 termination of those leases from a company that had failed to meet numerous lease conditions.

By not reconsidering the case, the Minnesota Supreme Court let stand a lower court's January 2022 ruling that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources properly terminated Mesabi Metallics’ leases in May 2021 after the company failed to meet a last-chance requirement set by the state after years of missed lease requirements and deadlines. The Minnesota Court of Appeals in October 2022 also upheld the decision.

Iron ore mining and steelmaking company Cleveland-Cliffs has long wanted the leases, but competitor U.S. Steel has also expressed interest in the site.

Lourenco Goncalves, president and CEO of Cliffs, upped the pressure on the DNR when he told reporters at a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce event in November that Hibbing Taconite would close when it ran out of ore unless the state agency awarded the leases to Cliffs. Under his plan, the ore mined at the Nashwauk site would feed the Hibtac pellet processing plant in Hibbing. It would ensure its future beyond 2025, when its existing mine is expected to run out of ore.

"Listen to me, if they (DNR) put to bid, I am not even going to bid,” Goncalves said, according to Minnesota Public Radio . “So whoever wins, I don't give a rat's behind. I'm not going to even talk to that entity. That place will be pristine forever. It will be gone for good."

The DNR did not specifically address that demand when asked about it by the News Tribune in an email.

Instead, the state agency said Supreme Court's decision not to take up the case "paves the way for the DNR to advance discussions with credible miners," the DNR said in a statement to the News Tribune.

"The DNR anticipates it may receive multiple proposals for the leasing and development of the state ore near Nashwauk in the coming weeks," the DNR said. "The DNR will carefully evaluate options for future development of the state ore to determine which option is in the best interest of the state and can bring reliable royalty revenues to the local communities and other beneficiaries."

The state minerals hold some of the most valuable iron ore resources in the state and "the DNR is committed to securing fair compensation and lease terms for the state," the agency said.

Cliffs did not immediately respond to the News Tribune's request for comment.

In a news release Tuesday, Mesabi Metallics said that even without the state mineral leases, it still "owns or leases 4,000 acres of other mineral-bearing lands" and has the permits to develop the site. Additionally, the company said it was in "advanced discussions for forming a joint venture with a strategic partner in the steel industry“ but did not identify the company it was courting.

"Mesabi Metallics is the only entity that has the permits to develop the mine facility at the Nashwauk site," Larry Sutherland, president and COO of Mesabi Metallics, said in the release. "We are the logical counterparty for the DNR to partner with to develop and mine the rich iron ore resources in Nashwauk.”

Since 2007, iterations of Mesabi Metallics — the former Essar Steel Minnesota project that has had multiple owners, managers and names — has floundered through construction stoppages, bankruptcies, missed deadlines, late payments and other legal battles. In the works for more than a decade, the project sits about half-finished.

While Essar walked away from the bankrupt project in 2015, leaving behind $1 billion in debt, it has since returned. Mumbai-based Essar Global is now Mesabi Metallics' parent company.

The state, which had taken steps to ban Essar from doing business in the Minnesota, pulled the company's leases after it only made half of the required $200 million available by May 1, 2021, blaming the COVID-19 crisis in India for the shortcoming. Additionally, the DNR deemed one of Mesabi Metallics' lenders as not credible.

The company has in recent months been satisfying millions in overdue payments to local governments and other state agencies.

Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
