DNR recommends Nashwauk leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs; ore will extend life of Hibbing Taconite

NASHWAUK — A state agency has recommended a batch of state mineral leases near Nashwauk go to Cleveland-Cliffs, which says it will use the ore to extend the life of Hibbing Taconite.

Without additional leases, the mine and pellet plant were expected to run out of ore and close in 2026, threatening more than 700 jobs.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday said the Minnesota Executive Council — chaired by Gov. Tim Walz and made up of the state's constitutional officers — should approve granting the leases to Cliffs at its May 25 meeting.

"After careful consideration of multiple requests to lease the state ore near Nashwauk, the DNR has concluded that it is in the best interest of the state to enter into leases with Cleveland-Cliffs," the agency said. "Cleveland-Cliffs has a proven record of bringing mining projects into operation and currently holds a significant land position adjacent to the state ore in the area."

The leases were previously held by embattled Mesabi Metallics, but the DNR terminated Mesabi Metallics’ leases in May 2021 after the company failed to meet a last-chance requirement set by the state after years of missed lease requirements and deadlines.

Cliffs has long sought the leases. In a statement Thursday, Cliffs President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves thanked Walz and the DNR.

"When approved by the Minnesota Executive Council, the leases will be used to provide a long-term extension of Hibbing Taconite’s mine life, securing the future of Hibbing Taconite and the good-paying, union jobs at Hibtac, our flagship operation in Minnesota," Goncalves said.

The DNR and Cliffs did not say how long the life of Hibbing Taconite would be extended. In March, Goncalves said the Nashwauk leases would add "decades" to the life of Hibbing Taconite.

Hibbing Taconite is a joint venture between the Iron Range's two iron ore mining companies: Cleveland-Cliffs, which manages it and has an 85.3% stake in it, and U.S. Steel, which has a 14.7% stake.

U.S. Steel and a new Hibbing-based scram-mining company, Scranton Holding Co., also sought the leases.

The Nashwauk site and its leases have long sat unused and tied up by partially completed projects.

Since 2007, iterations of Mesabi Metallics — the former Essar Steel Minnesota project that has had multiple owners, managers and names — has floundered through construction stoppages, bankruptcies, missed deadlines, late payments and other legal battles. The project sits about half-finished.

While Essar walked away from the bankrupt project in 2015, leaving behind $1 billion in debt, the company reentered the picture after settling some $260 million of debt and is now Mesabi Metallics' parent company. Last year, the company maintained it was still pursuing a project on its privately held land near Nashwauk.

Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, who has long advocated for the leases to go to Cliffs, said there will finally be some certainty in Nashwauk and Hibbing Taconite.

“There have been years of broken promises and missed deadlines, and as a result, the people of the Iron Range have had to experience economic turmoil for far too long," Lislegard said in a news release Thursday. "Today, the uncertainty surrounding this project is finally coming to an end."