DNR eyes Boundary Waters buffer to address light, sound pollution from potential mines

DULUTH — State regulators want any potential mining activity to be farther away from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness than currently allowed, leaving more restrictive regulations up to the Minnesota Legislature to decide.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' 74-page decision released Wednesday came two and half years after it agreed to review whether its 1993 rules for non-ferrous mining in the same watershed as the BWCAW were adequate.

In a news release, the agency said the rules were "largely protective" of the wilderness but could be bolstered to better protect the BWCAW from light and sound pollution.

The DNR started a rulemaking process to extend the Minerals Management Area, which bans mining activity that would disturb the surface along the outside edge of the BWCAW. The corridor is wider along the Gunflint Trail, Echo Trail and Fernberg Road. Mining is banned within the BWCAW.

The DNR received more than 4,000 public comments on the adequacy of the rules, many of which called for far more stringent regulation to prevent mining pollution from entering the BWCAW.

However, the DNR said it was narrowly focused on the legal question of "is the current nonferrous mine siting rule protective of the BWCAW in combination with other regulatory controls?" and that it's up to lawmakers to consider changes in policy.

"The DNR recognizes that some nonferrous mining activities may pose greater long-term risks and would be inherently more challenging to regulate in the Rainy River Headwaters watershed," the DNR said in a news release Wednesday. "Any decision to modify a fundamental state policy of this nature belongs in front of the legislature, rather than an executive agency."

The DNR suggested the Legislature consider whether four nonferrous mining practices are "compatible with protection of the BWCAW" if placed the Rainy River Watershed: above-ground storage or disposal of waste tailings, permanent above-ground storage of reactive waste rock, heap leaching (using chemicals to recover specific minerals from ore), and smelting.

Mining — either underground or open pit — is absent from that list.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said the agency recognized the BWCAW "is an extraordinary natural treasure and deeply important to our identity as a state."

"We received many comments that raised questions about the State’s policy and risk tolerance around nonferrous mining," Strommen said in the release. "We believe these broader policy questions are more appropriately addressed by Minnesota’s Legislature."

The DNR agreed to review its rules after the group Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness sued the agency in 2020 under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act. Twin Metals, which wants to build an underground copper-nickel mine, processing facility and tailings storage facility in the Rainy River Watershed, intervened and is a party to the case.

The group and company each have 30 days to request a contested case hearing on the DNR's decision.

In a statement, Twin Metals spokesperson Kathy Graul said the company was reviewing the DNR's decision and is "committed to advancing" the project, but did not say whether the company would seek a contested case hearing.

Ingrid Lyons, executive director of Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, which is part of Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, said the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters has not decided whether it will seek a contested case hearing.

“We do have questions as to the omission of water quality and air quality in their decision, but we are fully committed to working through the process to ensure whatever subsequent proceedings do properly address all of the natural resources that are at risk from things like pollution, impairment and destruction if sulfide-ore copper mining were to be allowed in the watershed,” Lyons said in an interview.

Lyons said the group was encouraged by the DNR encouraging the Legislature to consider whether tailings and processing are compatible in the watershed.

In a statement, Julie Lucas, executive director of MiningMinnesota, a trade group representing the copper-nickel mining industry, said the group supported the DNR leaving any fundamental state policy changes to the Legislature.

"Mining opponents asked for an arbitrary ban on nonferrous mining in the Rainy River Headwaters Watershed," Lucas said. "The DNR made clear in their announcement today that there is not a justification for a complete ban in the watershed and that the current nonferrous rules are adequate to protect the BWCAW from air, water, and other impacts. There will be rulemaking coming up to evaluate potential light and noise effects, which are two aspects already considered within environmental review."

In January, the Biden administration renewed a 20-year moratorium on mining activities on federal land within the Rainy River Watershed and Superior National Forest. It was initially put in place by the Obama administration but was then reversed by the Trump administration. The move, coupled with a Biden administration decision not to renew federal mineral leases to Twin Metals, effectively killed the company's project.

Mining is still allowed on state and private leases within the watershed.

