DFL, labor-endorsed candidates advance in at Duluth council at large primary

DULUTH — The labor- and Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-endorsed candidates will advance to the general election for City Council.

Arik Forsman, incumbent councilor at large, finished primary night with the most votes in the field of eight candidates with 29.2%. Lynn Marie Nephew, Jenna Yeakle and Miranda Pacheco made up the next three places, respectively, and will also advance.

Forsman and Nephew were endorsed by the Duluth Central Labor Body and Yeakle and Pacheco were endorsed by the Duluth DFL.

The top four candidates in Tuesday's primary will appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot and vie for the two seats.

Forsman, who works in economic development for Minnesota Power and was appointed to the at large seat in 2018 and won the election for the same post in 2019, said he was encouraged by the voter turnout.

“Obviously, when you come in close to the top of the results, it’s humbling and very exciting,” Forsman said in a phone interview with the News Tribune on Tuesday night. “And you have to look ahead because it’s just the primary. The job certainly isn’t done from a candidate’s perspective in August. We’re really pleased with what we are seeing so far.”

Nephew, a Realtor, told the News Tribune that she expected to be in the top four, but was a bit surprised to finish the night in second with 17.4%.

“Clearly the residents of Duluth have appreciated my experience, especially in housing, which is one of the biggest challenges in Duluth right now,” Nephew said.

Yeakle, a community organizer, received 15.9% of the vote. She said she has “felt community support” so far in her campaign.

“We’re going to continue to run a really, strong, positive, community-centered campaign,” Yeakle said. “And I look forward to continuing to connect with communities across Duluth, with voters on their doorsteps, at block parties, at neighborhood meetings, at events.”

Pacheco, an addiction counselor, finished in fourth with 13.8% of the vote and said she was “tired” Tuesday night but “elated” with the results.

“I have all the feelings right now,” said Pacheco, a one-time felon who turned her life around. “I never would have imagined that I would be here tonight … it’s cool because nobody knew who I was when I started this.”

With all precincts reporting, each candidate had the following vote totals:



Arik Forsman — 29.2%

Lynn Marie Nephew — 17.4%

Jenna Yeakle — 15.9%

Miranda Pacheco — 13.8%

Therese Wisocki — 11.4%

Ashlie Castaldo — 6%

Shawn Savela — 4.2%

Asher Estrin-Haire — 2%

The other City Council at large incumbent, Noah Hobbs, did not seek reelection.

This story was updated multiple times. It was last updated at 10:57 p.m. It was originally posted at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 8.