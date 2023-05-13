DEVELOPING: Duluth police respond to shooting

DULUTH — Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of East Third Street for a report of a shooting, according to a media release on Saturday at 3:22 p.m.

According to the release from public information officer Mattie Hjelseth, the individuals involved were known to each other. The suspected male fled the scene.

More information was not provided, citing an active and ongoing investigation.

Check back for more information on this developing story.