DEVELOPING: Duluth police respond to shooting

The parties were known to each other, according to a release from the department.

Duluth Police Department patch
By Staff reports
Today at 4:00 PM

DULUTH — Duluth Police are on scene in the 100 block of East Third Street for a report of a shooting, according to a media release on Saturday at 3:22 p.m.

According to the release from public information officer Mattie Hjelseth, the individuals involved were known to each other. The suspected male fled the scene.

More information was not provided, citing an active and ongoing investigation.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Get Local

