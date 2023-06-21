Denfeld sports stadium renamed after two coaching greats

DULUTH — School district officials here have rechristened a West Duluth sports stadium.

Duluth School Board members on Tuesday voted 6-0 to rename Denfeld High School’s stadium after a pair of successful and well-regarded football coaches there. The former “Public School Stadium” is set to be called “Walt Hunting Stadium - Marv Heikkinen Field” from July 1 onward. Not present for the vote was board member Amber Sadowski.

Walt Hunting. Contributed / University of Minnesota Duluth Archives

Hunting coached the Denfeld football team from 1927 to 1955 and is the inspiration for the “Hunters” name under which the school’s athletes play. Hunting racked up 14 citywide football titles, plus a combined five official and unofficial state titles.

Heikkinen, who is still a familiar face at Hunter games, coached the school’s football team from 1971 to 1983. Under a more formalized postseason than Hunting, he led the team to two state tournament appearances and a 1975 Northern Minnesota Championship.

Hunting tallied a 162-63-15 record and Heikkinen notched a 81-40 record.

Both coaches were longtime teachers at Denfeld, as well. Hunting also was the school's athletics director and Heikkinen became an assistant principal.

Marv Heikkinen. Contributed / University of Minnesota Duluth

“We’re ecstatic, but even more pleased and happy for the Hunting family and the Heikkinens,” said Joe Vukelich, a retired social studies teacher at Denfeld and the school’s unofficial historian. “They’re outstanding people and they lived outstanding lives, and these are exactly the type of people that our community should recognize as role models. In a society that’s in desperate need of good role models, we’ve got two great role models.”

Vukelich in May described Hunting and Heikkinen as the George Washington and Abraham Lincoln of the school’s athletics.

He and Tim Doyle, another advocate for the name change, said they’re working to unveil the new name and signage at a Sept. 8 home football game against Grand Rapids.

The two have been meeting with a group of Denfeld students to work on what that signage will look like. They're also redesigning the pillars that flank the stadium's entrance to note the accomplishments of other Denfeld sports teams, as well as now-closed high schools Morgan Park and Central.

The new name is the result of years of planning by a committee of Denfeld alumni, staff, students, and other leaders. That committee includes Vukelich and Doyle, as well as Denfeld principal Tom Tusken and Alanna Oswald, who is one of the six school board members who voted in favor of the name change Tuesday.

The committee formally suggested renaming the stadium in April, triggering a newly minted Duluth Public Schools policy that opened the floor for suggestions from the public at large. That yielded a further eight suggestions for the stadium's name.

School board members reviewed all nine proposals last month. Suggestions besides the one approved Tuesday included:



“Michael Colalillo Memorial Park,” after a World War II Medal of Honor recipient who played at the now-former Public School Stadium.

“Spirit Stadium,” after the nearby Spirit Valley neighborhood, plus Spirit Lake and Spirit Mountain – names for the areas in which Morgan Park High School and Central High School were located, respectively. Before they were shuttered, athletes at those schools played their home games at Public School Stadium.

“The Joe Vukelich Stadium,” after Vukelich himself. Requester Echo Bos said Vukelich is the main reason Bos graduated.

No name change.

Doyle said he was pleased with school district leadership, which he said supported the committee's efforts while its members navigated district policies and procedures.