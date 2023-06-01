Denfeld social studies teacher earns Greg Irons Award

DULUTH — A Denfeld teacher was recognized Thursday with an award for her dedication.

Kiah Tremble, who teaches social studies at the high school, was surprised with the Greg Irons Award during her sixth-hour class.

“Ms. Tremble is one of the most technically gifted teachers that Denfeld has ever had,” Principal Tom Tusken, who nominated Tremble for the award, said after leading a small crowd of teachers and cameras into her classroom as the day wound down. “To observe her teaching is to watch someone who, while still early in their career, is mature and masterful in her practice that far exceeds her actual experience.”

Denfeld High School social studies teacher Kiah Tremble takes a moment to process after being surprised by representatives from Duluth Public Schools as the Greg Irons Award recipient Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The award — and the $500 that comes with it — is meant to acknowledge a Duluth Public Schools teacher who displays exceptional personal commitment. Irons was a Northland science teacher, tutor and coach who reportedly devoted his life to serving all students, including those with special needs. He was killed in a hunting accident in 1989.

Denfeld High School social studies teacher Kiah Tremble, right, and Principal Tom Tusken pose in Tremble's classroom Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Tremble graduated from Denfeld in 2013, and said it was her dream to come back there and teach. Several of her former teachers are now colleagues and mentors at the high school.

Tremble told the News Tribune she was caught off-guard by the recognition, which she didn’t know she was set to receive until Tusken and a group walked into her class Thursday afternoon.

“It was overwhelming, but just overwhelming in the best way possible,” Tremble said.

“Seeing these students grow into the adults that they do … you can see your impact, but to get recognized for your impact is just amazing.”

Tremble bears the pressure of being a female teacher of color that many students look up to because they see themselves represented in her, Tusken said as he announced the award to Tremble and her students.

Kiah Tremble poses outside her classroom Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“This is a big reason why she came back to Denfeld,” he said. “She understands the importance of representation and how that can help students who don’t always see themselves represented in others they work with in and around Duluth. Ms. Tremble is dedicated to equity and changing our systems so they better support our next generation of citizens and future leaders.

"One of her greatest strengths and ways she makes change is in her classroom.”