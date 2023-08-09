Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cuzzo, lone North Shore judge, to retire

A search process is underway as Lake and Cook counties will see a new judge for the first time in 13 years.

cuzzo 2023.png
Michael Cuzzo.
Contributed / Minnesota Judicial Branch
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 4:37 PM

DULUTH — A judge who is responsible for hearing nearly all cases filed in two North Shore counties plans to step down this fall.

Judge Michael Cuzzo, who splits his chambers between the Lake and Cook county courthouses, will retire Oct. 2 after nearly 13 years as the lone judge for the region.

The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection formally announced a search for his successor Wednesday, asking interested attorneys to submit applications by Aug. 30. Interviews are expected to occur in late September, after which the panel typically recommends three finalists to Gov. Tim Walz.

Judge Mike Cuzzo
Duluth lawyer Mike Cuzzo is sworn in as judge for Lake and Cook counties in Minnesota's 6th Judicial District in 2011. Judge Larry Stauber, a longtime Duluth lawyer who went on to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, administered the oath.
Mike Creger / File / Duluth News Tribune

Cuzzo, 65, first won a rare contested election for the seat in 2010 after Judge Kenneth Sandvik, who held the post for 26 years, served his final six-year term, rather than retiring early and creating a vacancy for the governor to fill.

Cuzzo, a 1976 Denfeld High School graduate, earned degrees from the University of Minnesota Duluth and University of Minnesota Law School. He spent 26 years working as a trial lawyer, arbitrator and mediator in the Duluth area before he emerged from the eight-candidate field for the judgeship.

Much of Cuzzo's most notable work occurred in more recent years, including the creation of a dual-county Substance Use Recovery Court, which provides high-intensive services to defendants struggling with drug and alcohol dependency.

Fellow jurists in 2020 selected Cuzzo as chief judge for the 6th Judicial District — a position in which he played a significant role in guiding the district and state's reopening of courthouse facilities and resumption of jury trials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's also overseen a number of notable cases in a region of the state that has not typically been known for high-profile crimes.

Included among those are the assault charges and civil commitment of former "Miracle on Ice" hockey star Mark Pavelich; the Grand Marais killing of Lawrence Scully, 77, by a man who has since been found mentally ill; and three cases stemming from the murder of Ricky Balsimo Jr., whose dismembered remains were found in Lake Superior off the shore of Grand Portage in 2021.

Cuzzo's replacement will not necessarily come from the North Shore, as any attorney living in the 6th District is eligible to hold the seat. The district includes 16 judgeships at six courthouses in St. Louis, Carlton, Cook and Lake counties, with candidates appearing on the ballot in all four counties.

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
