99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cromwell woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago

It was found in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot in July 2021.

A gold diamond wedding band on a finger
The wedding band, found in July 2021 in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot, is three gold diamond rings fused together.
Courtesy photo / Michelle Goutermont
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 6:00 AM

HERMANTOWN — A Cromwell woman is still holding out hope that she will find the owner of a wedding band set she found in a Duluth parking lot two years ago.

Michelle Goutermont was shopping at JoAnn Fabric with her mother July 10 or 11, 2021. Her mom found the ring, which appears to be three bands welded together, in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot. The ring is gold with 10 small diamonds that border a larger diamond in the center.

Goutermont called the Burning Tree Plaza mall and the Hermantown Police Department several times, but no one had come forward looking for a ring. The police advised her to reach out on social media to try to find the rightful owner, but Goutermont had no luck there, either.

"We actually took it to Security Jewelers to see if maybe there was a serial number in the ring," Goutermont said. "We did know it was old, because it looks like an older set."

There was no serial number or other identification found on the ring, but they did clean and appraise it. An inscription, though worn, is somewhat visible on the inside of the band. Goutermont said she's hoping to identify the ring's owner if they can recall to her what the inscription says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goutermont had set the ring aside, occasionally calling the police department to check if anyone had reported it as lost, to no avail. Earlier this week, she discovered the " Duluth Minnesota Lost and Found " Facebook group and posted a photo of the ring there, hoping to reach new people who may know the owner of the ring.

"The reason that I was scrolling through again was because I literally lost my wedding set on Friday," she said. "I was heartbroken and I kept thinking back to the ring."

Goutermont has since found her own rings.

also read

Since she posted the ring on Facebook on Sunday morning, the photo has been shared by more than 900 people. Despite several leads of people who thought the ring might be theirs, she has yet to be contacted by the owners.

"I'm really surprised by how many shares went out," Goutermont said. "That was amazing."

But Goutermont hasn't given up after almost two years, and she's not giving up now. She's also posted the ring on a national Facebook group specifically dedicated to lost and found wedding rings.

"I'm sure somebody is missing it," she said.

If someone knows the owner of this ring, Michelle Goutermont can be reached through Facebook Messenger.

ADVERTISEMENT

more by laura butterbrodt
Three people pose on a stage with a plaque
Local
Duluth woman awarded national Red Cross honor for youth leadership
Amy Leopold, a graduate student at the College of St. Scholastica, received the award at the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Duluth mayor holds up proclamation.
Health
Mayor proclaims Nurses Week in Duluth
May 09, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Couple stand in preschool.
Local
Preschool on Lake Superior College campus closes after 28 years
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
officials attend groundbreaking
Health
St. Luke's begins construction on $58 million Building A expansion
May 04, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Douglas County unemployment was 20% higher than national average
May 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth faces possible class-action suit
May 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Watercolor featuring eight scenes involving water, including shorelines and waterfalls.
Local
Barnum student's artwork to hang in US Capitol
May 10, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
view of historic room at former Hotel Duluth
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Inside Greysolon Ballroom, where Roaring '20s still echo
May 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Marciulionis' moon shot highlights Esko's 18-1 trampling of Two Harbors
May 10, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
people using nets to catch fish
Northland Outdoors
Better late than never: Lake Superior smelt run is on
May 10, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota
Higher education budget funds tuition for thousands of Minnesotans
May 10, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier