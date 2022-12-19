Crews restore power to Northland electrical customers

DULUTH — Power was expected to be fully returned Sunday to thousands of Northlanders whose electrical service was knocked out by last week's snowstorm.

Minnesota Power reported that the final 200 customers were returned to service Sunday. "This has been a herculean effort by our crews and more than 100 mutual assistance resources and it has been an historic storm in terms of the amount of damage to our system and the sheer number of trees/limbs/branches that downed wires," the company said in a news release. "Many residents came out of their homes to personally thank crews as they arrived at their homes to restore power."

Lake Country Power crews were expected to work late into Sunday night to repair the final 55 outages affecting 500 customers, though outages continue to happen as a result of the storm. "New outages are cropping up by snow-laden trees that are finally breaking since the storm. Lake Country Power expects to see more outages from last week’s storm during the next couple weeks as trees struggle to shed the heavy snow," the company said.

"In the Kettle River service area, crews found 40 fallen trees on a line only three-quarters of a mile. Lake Country Power’s tree crews trudged through the snow to chainsaw and remove the trees before line crews could make repairs to restring the lines," the company's news release said.