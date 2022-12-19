SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crews restore power to Northland electrical customers

Outages will continue to happen as trees shed heavy snow, Lake Country Power said.

cloquet staging.jpeg
Crews head out from Minnesota Power's staging area in Cloquet on Sunday morning.
Contributed / Minnesota Power
By Staff reports
December 18, 2022 08:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Power was expected to be fully returned Sunday to thousands of Northlanders whose electrical service was knocked out by last week's snowstorm.

Minnesota Power reported that the final 200 customers were returned to service Sunday. "This has been a herculean effort by our crews and more than 100 mutual assistance resources and it has been an historic storm in terms of the amount of damage to our system and the sheer number of trees/limbs/branches that downed wires," the company said in a news release. "Many residents came out of their homes to personally thank crews as they arrived at their homes to restore power."

Lake Country Power crews were expected to work late into Sunday night to repair the final 55 outages affecting 500 customers, though outages continue to happen as a result of the storm. "New outages are cropping up by snow-laden trees that are finally breaking since the storm. Lake Country Power expects to see more outages from last week’s storm during the next couple weeks as trees struggle to shed the heavy snow," the company said.

"In the Kettle River service area, crews found 40 fallen trees on a line only three-quarters of a mile. Lake Country Power’s tree crews trudged through the snow to chainsaw and remove the trees before line crews could make repairs to restring the lines," the company's news release said.

Related Topics: DULUTHWINTER STORM
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler